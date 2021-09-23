Former KOCO storm chaser found guilty of sex crimes

Sep. 23—Editor's note: This story contains details about and relating to sex crimes.

A former KOCO storm chaser was convicted Monday of four sex crimes committed against a minor in 2018.

Lawrence Robert McEwen, 31, of Noble was found guilty of four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. The first two of what were initially six charges were sustained through a non-jury trial held Friday and Monday, according to a summary order issued by Judge Lori Walkley.

McEwen faces 12-80 years in a state correctional facility for his offenses.

McEwen, between August 2018 and January 2019, touched the 15-year-old's private area, showed them a video of a woman performing sexual acts, looked at them while undressed and required them to touch his private area, according to the four charges that drew a guilty verdict.

The sustained charges accuse McEwen of touching the minor's private area two more times in that timeframe.

The victim's mother told Blanchard police in February 2019 McEwen touched her child inappropriately over the previous four to five months. She also said McEwen forced her child to use sexual devices and twice told her child to pull their pants down under the guise of checking for a hernia.

The victim underwent a forensic interview at Mary Abbott Children's House after Blanchard police sent their findings to the Noble Police Department.

The court found McEwen guilty of the four charges after 12 witness testimonies, submitted evidence and advice of counsel, Walkley's summary order reads.

McEwen is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18, according to court records.