Former Kokomo resident arrested for child molest

Aug. 18—Police arrested a former Kokomo resident earlier this week after they say he molested two girls when they were 6 and 8 years old.

Traevon Johnson, 31, is now facing three separate counts of child molesting — one is a Level 1 felony and two are Level 4 felonies — for his alleged role in the investigation.

The charges stem from when Johnson, who was described in police records as homeless, used to reside in Kokomo in August 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, police separately interviewed both girls during the course of the investigation.

When law enforcement interviewed the 8-year-old, the girl stated that Johnson would allegedly touch her inappropriately, as well as perform oral sexual intercourse on her, per the affidavit.

Court documents went on to state that Johnson would also reportedly make the girl watch anime porn with him, and all of this would occur when there was no other adult present.

When police interviewed the younger of the two girls — who was 6 when the alleged molestation incidents occurred but was 7 when she sat down for questioning — she stated that Johnson would allegedly make her touch his genitalia, adding that this occurred "a lot of times," court documents indicated.

And when asked by authorities why they did not report the alleged incidents, one of the girls stated that she believed she would get in trouble if she told another adult about what was reportedly happening, the affidavit noted.

Johnson is being held at the Howard County Jail on $20,000 cash bond only, with no 10%, and he has a pretrial conference slated for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15.