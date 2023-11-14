Former KU golf standout Gary Woodland provides update on recovery from brain surgery

When former University of Kansas golfer Gary Woodland announced in September he’d be undergoing brain surgery, he gave no timetable for a return.

Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open winner, had surgery to remove a lesion on his brain, and on Monday he shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of him swinging a golf club.

“This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone,” Woodland wrote. “You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward seeing you all next year.”

This journey has been very hard but I’m extremely thankful to be progressing and for the unconditional love and support from everyone. You’ve all made this process a little easier for me and my family. Thank you to everyone and I look forward seeing you all next year. pic.twitter.com/ON16PuDUck — Gary Woodland (@GaryWoodland) November 13, 2023

Woodland, 39, was born in Topeka and played basketball as a freshman at Washburn University before transferring to KU to play golf. He has four career victories and 54 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.

Fans were thrilled to see Woodland swing a club and hear that he planned to return in 2024. Here are some of the things those fans (and others) were saying.

