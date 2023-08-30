Former KU golf standout Gary Woodland announces he’ll undergo brain surgery

Former University of Kansas golfer Gary Woodland, the winner of the 2019 U.S. Open, announced Wednesday he will be undergoing surgery in September to remove a lesion on his brain.

“I wanted to share a recent health development with you. On Sept. 18 I’ll be having surgery to remove a lesion found on my brain. I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” Woodland wrote in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action. I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

He did not give a timetable for his return.

“Thank you for your support during this time,” Woodland wrote on X.

Woodland, 39, is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour. He was a member of the victorious 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team. His last tournament was the Wyndham Championship three weeks ago. He tied for 27th.

Woodland, who is from Topeka, finished his KU career in the spring of 2007. He finished 94th in the recently completed FedExCup season, making 18 cuts in 24 starts with two top-10 finishes.

Woodland played basketball as a freshman at Washburn University, then transferred to KU and starred in golf.

Woodland’s parents, Dan and Linda Woodland, told TopSports.news Wednesday morning that their son received his health diagnosis in late May and that “he and his doctors have and continue to do everything possible to ensure a positive outcome.”

“We would appreciate everyone’s prayers,’‘ Linda Woodland told Top Sports News.