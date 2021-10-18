Former KY constable sentenced to nearly 12 years for planting drug evidence on people

A former Kentucky constable convicted of planting drug evidence on people to create a false pretense for searches and arrests was sentenced Monday to 11 years and eight months in federal prison.

Michael “Wally” Wallace will have to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence under federal rules.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier said Wallace had violated fundamental constitutional rights that protect people from illegal searches by the government and from being deprived of liberty without proper process.

“This whole case ultimately comes down to the rule of law in America,” Wier said. “You can’t pursue criminals by becoming a criminal.”

Wallace, 47, maintains he is innocent despite the conviction and plans to appeal.

Constables in Kentucky are elected and have full police powers. Many do little police work, but Wallace was very active, with dozens of drug cases pending in local courts when he was arrested in February 2020. He had plans to run for Pulaski County sheriff in 2022.

In 2018, however, the FBI began investigating concerns that Wallace was planting drugs on people to create a reason to arrest them and confiscate money or other property.

Constables in Pulaski County don’t get a salary, but their office can get a share of money or property seized in criminal cases.

A federal jury convicted Wallace and another county constable, Gary Baldock, in June of one charge each of conspiring to violate people’s civil rights through illegal searches or arrests and one charge each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

FBI agents found 5.9 grams of meth at Wallace’s house when they arrested him and half a gram of meth in the trunk of Baldock’s cruiser.

The prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason D. Parman, did not argue the two planned to sell the meth, but rather that they kept it in order to plant it on people to justify spurious charges.

Baldock died in jail while awaiting sentencing.