Former Ky. police chief indicted on charges of misconduct, falsely reporting an incident

The former police chief of the Bloomfield Police Department in Nelson County has been indicted on charges of official misconduct, falsely reporting an incident and tampering with physical evidence.

Harry Steven Cambron, 67, of Bloomfield, was indicted in Nelson Circuit Court Wednesday, court records show.

He is scheduled for arraignment at 1 p.m. March 7.

WDRB reported that the indictment says Cambron falsely accused another city employee of using a city credit card to make unauthorized purchases, “trading sexual favors for overdue bills” and taking money from a children’s charity.

The city of Bloomfield has been without a police chief for nine months, The Kentucky Standard reported.