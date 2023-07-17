Former Kyiv City Council member Aryeva to face trial over car crash

On June 20, Yaryna Aryeva resigned as a deputy of the Kyiv City Council due to the high-profile case of a traffic accident

The indictment against former Kyiv City Council member Yaryna Aryeva over a road accident in Kyiv has been sent to court, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on July 17.

The former official will be tried for committing a road accident with serious consequences while under the influence of drugs. If found guilty she faces between three to eight years in prison.

According to the investigation at the end of November 2022, Aryeva, driving a Volkswagen Polo, approached an unregulated pedestrian crossing, failed to assess the changing road conditions, and ran over a female pedestrian.

The victim sustained fractures to the collarbone and jaw, her teeth were knocked out, and she also suffered fractures of the limbs, a closed head injury and other injuries.

According to Aryeva, she signed an agreement on full compensation and her family immediately began to help the victim. The former council member also noted that the accident occurred during a blackout.

Aryeva pleaded guilty to the accident, but denied the drug charges and considered it "planned discredit."

Aryeva's father, European Solidarity MP Volodymyr Aryev, said that the examination did not show the presence of drugs in his daughter's blood. He called the charges revenge for his criticism of the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, and his defense of the former acting commander of a military unit, Roman Chervinskyi.

The court, at the request of the Kyiv prosecutor's office, temporarily deprived Aryeva of the right to drive a vehicle.

On June 19, the Kyiv Court of Appeal changed her pre-trial restriction. Until July 22, Aryeva will be under round-the-clock house arrest instead of night arrest and will wear an electronic tracking device.

On June 20, Aryeva announced that she had resigned her mandate as a member of the Kyiv City Council.

