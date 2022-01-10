Former L.A. city attorney's official agrees to plead guilty in DWP scandal

FBI agents leave the downtown Department of Water and Power headquarters in 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A former high-level lawyer in Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office has agreed to plead guilty in the federal corruption probe of the Department of Water and Power billing debacle, becoming the first staffer under Feuer to do so.

Thomas Peters, 55, of Pacific Palisades, agreed to plead guilty to one count of aiding and abetting extortion. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Peters, who worked as chief of the civil litigation branch, joined Feuer's office in 2014 and handled the bulk of claims or lawsuits filed against or brought by the city.

Peters has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for threatening to fire a plaintiffs’ attorney from a special counsel position with the city unless the attorney paid a "substantial extortion demand" from a former employee who was threatening to expose the city’s collusive litigation over the DWP billing mess, prosecutors said.

Monday's announcement marks the latest plea agreement in the ongoing investigation.

Paul Paradis, an outside attorney from New York hired by Feuer's office, agreed to plead guilty to one count of bribery, prosecutors said in November. David Wright, a former DWP general manager, agreed to plead guilty to one bribery charge and former DWP Chief Cyber Risk Officer David Alexander agreed to plead guilty to lying to the FBI, prosecutors said last month.

Peters oversaw the city’s high-profile lawsuit against consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, the firm the city blamed for the disastrous 2013 rollout of a faulty billing system at the utility.

The city attorney’s office in 2014 hired Paradis and Paul Kiesel, a Beverly Hills attorney, to sue PricewaterhouseCoopers. At the same time, several DWP customers filed lawsuits against the utility.

Around the time that Paradis began working with the city, he also represented Antwon Jones, a DWP customer seeking to sue over his faulty utility bill. The city attorney’s office was aware of Paradis’ relationship with Jones, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors have said that at a February 2015 meeting with at least “one senior member” of the city attorney's office, Paradis and and Kiesel “were authorized and directed to find counsel that would be friendly to the city to supposedly represent Jones in a class-action lawsuit against the city.”

The attorneys used that strategy to settle all of the existing claims over the faulty billing system on the city’s “desired terms,” prosecutors said.

Paradis reached out to an “Ohio attorney” to represent Jones in a lawsuit against the city. Ultimately, Paradis and the Ohio attorney, who hasn’t been named in any court documents, agreed that Paradis would receive 20% of the Ohio attorney’s fees in the Jones case as a kickback, prosecutors said.

About $19 million in plaintiffs’ attorneys fees were paid out, including $10.3 million to the Ohio attorney. Paradis collected a $2.175-million kickback from the Ohio attorney, according to the plea agreement. The money was transferred through a “shell company” that Paradis created to “transfer and conceal the illegal kickback payment.”

Paradis was working "covertly" with federal investigators by March 2019, prosecutors said last month. Kiesel is also cooperating with authorities, prosecutors have said.

Peters stepped down in March 2019 after The Times reported on outside income for legal work that Peters reported on financial disclosure forms. Feuer spokesman Rob Wilcox said at the time that Peters didn’t receive approval from the city attorney’s office for the fees that he reported receiving.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.