Former L.A. Councilmember Jose Huizar agrees to plead guilty in corruption case

3
Michael Finnegan, David Zahniser
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 17, 2018: Los Angeles City Council member José Luis Huizar representing the 14th district during a council meeting at Los Angeles City Hall on April 17, 2018. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty in a sprawling federal corruption case focusing on City Hall. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion, admitting that he extorted at least $1.5 million in bribes from developers.

In a plea agreement filed Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles, Huizar acknowledged that sweeping corruption allegations that he has denied for years were actually true, saying he was "pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges."

The plea deal came after two developers were convicted of bribing Huizar at two consecutive trials and an array of other players at City Hall pleaded guilty to felonies.

The last major defendant in the scandal to face charges is former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, whose racketeering trial is scheduled to start next month.

The federal investigation has already resulted in an array of convictions targeting real estate developers, consultants, a political aide, a lobbyist and former Councilmember Mitchell Englander, who pleaded guilty in 2020 and has already been released from prison.

Prosecutors agreed to request a sentence of no more than 13 years in prison; Huizar promised not to ask for less than nine years. The sentencing before U.S. District Judge John F. Walter has not been scheduled.

Huizar, 54, was set to go on trial on Feb. 21. Prosecutors had amassed a daunting arsenal of evidence against him, including many surreptitiously recorded conversations implicating him in payoffs and money laundering.

Huizar was the primary target of prosecutors in a case that unearthed extensive corruption in the city's approval process for multiple downtown high-rise projects, all of them located in what was then the councilman's district.

One was a proposed 77-story tower that was proposed on Figueroa Street but never built. Another was a planned 20-story residential building on Olympic Boulevard, also abandoned.

A third, so far not built, would have been near the L.A. Live entertainment complex, while a fourth is currently under construction in the Arts District.

For years, Huizar headed the council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee, which reviews large-scale development projects. That gave him enormous power over real estate developers during a boom period for downtown.

In the agreement, Huizar admitted that he was a leader of a criminal enterprise involving lobbyists, consultants and other city officials who sought to "personally enrich themselves and their families and associates through a pay-to-play scheme within the city."

As part of that scheme, public officials "extracted financial benefits from developers and their promises" in exchange for official government acts, the agreement said.

Huizar admitted that he and others took cash, consulting fees, gambling chips at casinos, loans, political contributions, flights on private jets, luxury hotel stays, spa visits, concert tickets and prostitution services.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill congressman

    A federal jury convicted a Kansas man on Thursday after he admitted in court that he threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill was found guilty after acting as his own attorney and questioning the congressman on the witness stand. Neill also testified during the trial, and he told jurors he was a messenger from God and that he threatened LaTurner for ignoring his concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people's souls.

  • It's been the warmest January ever in Milwaukee so far. That's about to change

    After a historically warm start to the year in Milwaukee, the second half of January could bring more seasonal temperatures and snowfall numbers.

  • South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.

    “When you look at other states and communities doing this well, they’re investing monetarily into it. It’s part of their infrastructure."

  • Comer sets sights on Penn Biden Center, demands list of employees who could access classified documents

    Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is demanding new information about President Biden's Penn Biden Center after classified documents were found inside a closet at the company's offices.

  • Eric Adams leads US mayors to demand Biden take action on immigration crisis

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams led U.S. mayors in demanding more action from President Biden and Congress to address the immigration crisis on Wednesday.

  • Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say

    The warming of the waters off the East Coast has come at an invisible, but very steep cost — the loss of microscopic organisms that make up the base of the ocean's food chain. The growing warmth and saltiness of the Gulf of Maine off New England is causing a dramatic decrease in the production of phytoplankton, according to Maine-based scientists who recently reported results of a yearslong, NASA-funded study. Phytoplankton, sometimes described as an “invisible forest,” are tiny plant-like organisms that serve as food for marine life.

  • California requiring residents to compost their food scraps

    Before you throw out that leftover plate of pasta, the city of Los Angeles wants you to be aware you are now required to recycle it. Jasmine Viel reports.

  • Oil Extends Decline on US Recession Concern, Inventory Build

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded on Thursday as investors bet that revived demand from China would outweigh swelling US stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitWest Texas Intermediate finished a volatile session up 1.1% to $80.33

  • Julian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?

    The British actor, Julian Sands, who has starred in critically acclaimed films including The Killing Fields and A Room With a View, along with his TV shows such as 24, has been missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday 13 January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Source: PA, Columbia-EMI-Warner Distributors, Curzon Film Distributors, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

  • Are L.A.'s parrots getting louder? We investigate

    There are a couple of reasons you might be finding it harder than ever to tune out the squawks, whistles and trills of Los Angeles' wild parrots.

  • Hawks reportedly find teams hesitant to take on future years of Collins contract

    Utah's Danny Ainge is pushing a hard deal that includes him getting more draft picks? Shocking.

  • Thieves in Japan are stealing platinum and palladium parts from Toyota Prius cars as rare metal prices rise

    Last year, there were 173 thefts of mufflers or catalytic converters in eastern Tokyo – and 90% of those were from Toyota Prius cars.

  • UCLA's 2023 football schedule: Previewing the Bruins’ season

    Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson react to the release of the 2023 UCLA football schedule. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Doctors in China say they are discouraged from writing COVID-19 as the cause of death on death certificates

    Doctors in China say they have been instructed to not attribute deaths to COVID if the patient had underlying health diseases, Reuters reported.

  • Lawsuit: Illinois agency wrongfully imprisoned children

    Illinois Department of Children and Family Services wrongfully incarcerated hundreds of children in juvenile detention after a court ordered them to be released to their guardian, according to a class action lawsuit filed Thursday by Cook County’s public guardian. “They’re held for months after the time they should have been released, forced to remain in jail, forced to be under the conditions where they’re confined, they’re prevented from getting the same schooling they would get in the community, from being able to visit with their families, from being able to build the relationships that they need to prepare them for life,” said attorney Russell Ainsworth, who is representing the young plaintiffs. The problem has persisted for decades, according to a news release from the law firm of Loevy & Loevy, which is representing nine young people, mostly unnamed, as well as other children in similar situations.

  • One of Wall Street’s biggest bulls last year says he’s learned his lesson and isn’t chasing stocks right now

    The young new year has been all about reversion to the mean. Take the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) — Cathie Wood’s flagship fund of mostly unprofitable tech companies has stormed 19% higher in 2023, after last year’s 67% nose dive. “Potential curveballs could come from the Fed, politics, disinflation phase not progressing smoothly, weaker earnings, weaker capex and renewed rollover in activity momentum,” they say.

  • Could California bill lead to college athletes getting paid by universities? | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss a bill that is expected to be introduced in the California legislature that would require schools in the state to share 50% of the revenue earned through athletics with the athletes, and debate if this could be the biggest change agent in the future of college athletics.

  • New gonorrhea strain resistant to multiple antibiotics detected in Massachusetts, officials say

    A gonorrhea strain that hadn't been seen in the U.S., and is resistant to a range of antibiotics, was detected in two patients in Massachusetts.

  • Investigators believe Goshen, Tulare County massacre was targeted attack

    A manhunt was still underway for the shooter who murdered six people at a home in the Central Valley, including a teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby. Police say it appears to be a targeted attack.

  • Remains Of Illinois Woman Missing For Five Years Identified by the FBI Through Dental Records

    The search for a missing Illinois woman who disappeared in Chicago has come to a tragic end after five years, as the remains of Cheyann Klus were recently identified, according the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. The 22-year-old's sister, Mariah, confirmed the news on her Facebook page Sunday evening, posting, “We have been looking for Cheyann, and information related to her disappearance, since she went missing over 5 years ago. While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confi