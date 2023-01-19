Former L.A. Councilmember Jose Huizar agrees to plead guilty in corruption case

Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty in a sprawling federal corruption case focusing on City Hall. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion, admitting that he extorted at least $1.5 million in bribes from developers.

In a plea agreement filed Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles, Huizar acknowledged that sweeping corruption allegations that he has denied for years were actually true, saying he was "pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges."

The plea deal came after two developers were convicted of bribing Huizar at two consecutive trials and an array of other players at City Hall pleaded guilty to felonies.

The last major defendant in the scandal to face charges is former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, whose racketeering trial is scheduled to start next month.

The federal investigation has already resulted in an array of convictions targeting real estate developers, consultants, a political aide, a lobbyist and former Councilmember Mitchell Englander, who pleaded guilty in 2020 and has already been released from prison.

Prosecutors agreed to request a sentence of no more than 13 years in prison; Huizar promised not to ask for less than nine years. The sentencing before U.S. District Judge John F. Walter has not been scheduled.

Huizar, 54, was set to go on trial on Feb. 21. Prosecutors had amassed a daunting arsenal of evidence against him, including many surreptitiously recorded conversations implicating him in payoffs and money laundering.

Huizar was the primary target of prosecutors in a case that unearthed extensive corruption in the city's approval process for multiple downtown high-rise projects, all of them located in what was then the councilman's district.

One was a proposed 77-story tower that was proposed on Figueroa Street but never built. Another was a planned 20-story residential building on Olympic Boulevard, also abandoned.

A third, so far not built, would have been near the L.A. Live entertainment complex, while a fourth is currently under construction in the Arts District.

For years, Huizar headed the council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee, which reviews large-scale development projects. That gave him enormous power over real estate developers during a boom period for downtown.

In the agreement, Huizar admitted that he was a leader of a criminal enterprise involving lobbyists, consultants and other city officials who sought to "personally enrich themselves and their families and associates through a pay-to-play scheme within the city."

As part of that scheme, public officials "extracted financial benefits from developers and their promises" in exchange for official government acts, the agreement said.

Huizar admitted that he and others took cash, consulting fees, gambling chips at casinos, loans, political contributions, flights on private jets, luxury hotel stays, spa visits, concert tickets and prostitution services.

