Former LA Councilmember Jose Huizar faces sentence in corruption case
Former L.A. City Councilman José Huizar was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison in a corruption case.
Former L.A. City Councilman José Huizar was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison in a corruption case.
The formula is packed with antioxidants that aim to hydrate, smooth and firm your skin.
Former President Donald Trump should be forced to pay columnist E. Jean Carroll at least $24 million in damages for repeatedly defaming her account of his 1996 sexual assault in a department store changing room, her lawyer tells a jury.
The supermodel is getting both of her hips replaced.
George Carlin’s estate has filed a lawsuit against the makers of an hour-long comedy special featuring a version of the comedian made with artificial intelligence. The estate says the video-makers stole "a great American artist’s work."
The MicroKorg 2 is still in the prototype stage, but it already feels like a polished and worthy sequel to one of the most popular synthesizers ever.
Spy photos show that the Hyundai Santa Cruz will be getting a light refresh. It offers styling that's a bit more upright and like the updated Palisade.
Miso, for instance, has made a name for itself with Flippy, a hamburger cooking arm that has found its way into chain restaurants like White Castle. Others, including Zume Robotics, have been less successful – the pizza robot firm shut its doors last year after attempting a major pivot into Earth-conscious food packaging. Chef Robotics has been kicking since 2019.
Dalton Del Don gets you ready to set your DFS lineup for the conference title games with his favorite plays for Sunday.
'The seam dips down and makes my butt look perkier than it really is,' added a candid Colorfulkoala customer.
Swedish car maker Polestar is the latest EV company to slash its workforce.
The National Security Agency's director has confirmed that the agency purchases Americans' internet browsing data from commercial brokers without first obtaining warrants.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Will an AI discover the next miracle cure?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Ravens AFC title game.
Software instability may prevent the camera image from showing images while the Teslas are in reverse. NHTSA says that can increase the risk of a crash.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter is no longer able to fly on Mars. The history-making machine suffered rotor blade damage on its 72nd flight.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS two-door coupe with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.