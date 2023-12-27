Former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to testify on deputy gangs
After years of resisting subpoenas, former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has agreed to testify under oath about deputy gangs.
Amazon will start showing ads with shows and movies on Prime Video starting on January 29.
Former President Donald Trump asks a Washington appeals court to toss special counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case against him, claiming he cannot be prosecuted for a crime similar to the one for which he was acquitted by the U.S. Senate during his second impeachment trial.
Whether your fantasy basketball team is a contender or needs a boost, consider these players targets to acquire or deal away.
Weight-loss drugs were this year's most searched health trend in Yahoo Search. Here's what you need to know about them.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
This year, tech companies have made concessions that would have once been unthinkable. It's all because of the European Union.
Big Three and nonunion automakers are now coming to grips with newly empowered workers. Where will it all lead?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. To close out the year, I wanted to sit down with a venture capitalist and riff on the coming year.
These organizational gems — starting at just $10 — will get you prepped just in time for that New Year's resolution.
Save up to 60% on goodies galore from DKNY, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia and more.
With the "merger," a dominant (and heated) Ryder Cup win and more LIV Golf deflections, golf had a busy year in 2023.
Jeremy Korzeniewski has written over 8,400 posts over the years for Autoblog. Here are some of his favorites from 2023.
If you've been dreaming of owning one of these workhorses, now's the time — this is the best price online!
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
A 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Euro 3.4 with DOHC V6 engine and candy-cane-colored emblems, found in a self-service wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
It's light, it's cute and it's got space for up to 40 treasured family baubles, bangles and balls.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.