Former Lackawanna sheriff's deputy gets probation for assault

Oct. 12—Former Lackawanna County Deputy Sheriff John Ehnot will spend two years on probation for assaulting a prisoner in March at the county Criminal Justice Center, a judge ordered Thursday.

Ehnot, 59, took "full responsibility" before Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle and said, "I can't take it back."

"I embarrassed myself," Ehnot said moments before he was sentenced. "I embarrassed my family."

County detectives charged Ehnot for using unjustified force while dealing with a man booked March 11 — the day of Scranton's annual St. Patrick's Parade — for public drunkenness and open container violations.

That man, Kenneth Eiswerth, was placed in a holding cell and became disruptive, authorities said. Ehnot dragged Eiswerth off a bench and pushed him to the floor.

As Eiswerth rose to his feet, Ehnot grabbed him by his shirt and shoved him into a corner, detectives said.

During the altercation, which county detectives said was captured by surveillance cameras, Ehnot slapped Eiswerth, grabbed his neck and tossed him about the cell.

Ehnot was hired full time by the sheriff's office in October 2009, county records show. He was last employed there March 13.

Ehnot pleaded guilty to simple assault in July, according to court records.

Eiswerth did not speak Thursday, but Moyle said a statement he submitted to to the court claimed he is "still affected to this day."

Moyle also ordered Ehnot undergo a mental health evaluation and pay $3,292.51 in restitution.

"He's lost a lot," said Ehnot's attorney, Paul Walker, in court. "He's lost his job. He's lost his respect."

