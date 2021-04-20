Former Laconia man indicted for 2019 murder of Wilfred Guzman
Apr. 20—Two years after being arrested, a former Laconia man has been indicted for the murder of Wilfred Guzman, who was found dead in his home with cuts to his head and neck.
Hassan Sapry, 23, was indicted by a statewide grand jury on one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
A conviction could result in life in prison without parole.
Guzman, 57, was killed on April 18, 2019, in Laconia. His body was found inside his home at 57 Blueberry Lane. Sapry was arrested after a three-day search.
Sapry was initially charged with second-degree murder.
According to the indictment, Sapry threw Guzman's cell phone into Lake Winnisquam to interfere with the investigation.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said in a statement that the first-degree murder charge relates to "purposely causing the death of Guzman," while the second-degree charge is "for recklessly causing his death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times."
Sapry has also been charged with six charges of theft, including a cell phone, credit cards and wallets. He attempted to use multiple credit cards to purchase "property and/or services" from Sony Playstation, according to the indictment.
Sapry, whose last known address was 411 Pleasant St., came to the United States from Iraq, where his father was a former driver and bodyguard for western diplomats in Baghdad. He had been taken captive, tortured and ransomed before fleeing to Syria.
According to a 2008 Laconia Sun story, the family was able to move to Laconia, with the sponsorship and assistance of Lutheran Social Services and a network of volunteers.
Sapry was a 2015 graduate of Laconia High School.
Sapry continues to be held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for May 12 in the Belknap County Superior Court.