Former Lafayette Christian Academy coach facing charge of sexual misconduct with a student

A former Lafayette Christian Academy teacher and coach is facing charges after the sheriff's office received information about alleged sexual misconduct with a student.

Greg Fontenot was charged with one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. He turned himself in to law enforcement Tuesday, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said in a news release.

The sheriff's office launched an investigation after detectives received information regarding Fontenot and a 17-year-old student at LCA, where Fontenot taught and coached, Ponseti said.

The 32-year-old was a baseball coach, according to a tweet from LCA. The Acadiana High graduate previously played shortstop at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

It is unclear what information detectives received that led to Fontenot's arrest or when he was fired from the school. The investigation is ongoing, Ponseti said.

Fontenot was released from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on $50,000 bond Tuesday.

According to state statute, someone can be charged with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student when an educator has sexual intercourse with a student, commits any lewd or lascivious act upon a student or when an educator intentionally touches a student's genitals, and the student is between 17 and 21 and the educator is four years older than the student.

If convicted, Fontenot could face up to six months in prison and a fine up to $1,000.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Former LCA coach facing charge of sexual misconduct with a student