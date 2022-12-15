Former Lafayette Christian teacher groomed, touched student in sexual manner, lawsuit says

A woman is suing a former Lafayette Christian Academy teacher who she said groomed her, touched her in a sexual manner and sent her sexual text messages.

At the time the woman alleged the assault took place, she was a 17-year-old senior at LCA. Because the woman was a minor at the time of the incident described in the lawsuit, The Daily Advertiser is not naming her.

The lawsuit names former baseball coach Greg Fontenot Jr., LCA and The Family Life Church, which operates the private school.

The Daily Advertiser reached out to LCA by email and The Family Life Church by phone and did not receive a comment in time for publication.

"Fontenot used his position as a faculty member of Lafayette Christian Academy and/or The Family Church, Inc. to manipulate plaintiff into trusting him, being willing to have a sexual relationship with him, sending sexually explicit messages to him and concealing their improper teacher/student relationship," Yul Lurio, a Lafayette attorney representing the woman, wrote in the lawsuit.

Fontenot was arrested in November 2021. He has been charged with sexual conduct between an educator and student, simple battery and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. He has pleaded guilty to all charges.

A hearing, in that case, is scheduled for March.

Fontenot taught the women during two class periods from August to November 2021.

Fontenot "began grooming (the then-17-year-old) by asking her personal questions and began making inappropriate remarks about her in front of the entire class with regards to her attractiveness and appearance,"

On one occasion, he put his arm around her shoulders with his forearm resting on her breasts, according to the lawsuit. He also touched her butt in a sexual manner as she was leaving the classroom at least twice.

In November 2021, Fontenot texted his then-student from an unknown number "this is where the trust begins" and asked her to stay after class, according to the lawsuit. When she stayed after class, Fontenot told her he thought she was "hot" and wanted to "hook up" with her.

Story continues

"(The woman) was stunned, somewhat frightened and confused," Lurio wrote in the filing. "Fontenot told petitioner to think about it, but he wanted an answer."

Two days later, the woman met with Fontenot in his classroom and they discussed the "pros and cons of 'hooking up.'" The woman was concerned about Fontenot's wife and children if they were to get caught. Fontenot said that if the woman trusted him and they were careful, they wouldn't get caught.

That night, Fontenot texted the woman for three hours. His wife woke up, caught him texting the student, then called the student, wanting to know how she got Fontenot's cell number and continuing to call her.

When the woman was a minor, her parents filed a restraining order against Fontenot on her behalf. It has since been put in her name and extended to September 2023.

The lawsuit claims that the woman was subjected to psychological and mental pain, damage to her reputation, emotional anguish, humiliation, harassment and loss of enjoyment of life.

It argues she was subjected to those things because LCA and The Family Church, Inc. failed to properly vet and train Fontenot, failed to properly supervise him and failed to take adequate safety precautions when it knew or should have known that Fontenot was a danger to its students.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Former LCA teacher Greg Fontenot accused in lawsuit of grooming girl