Former Lafayette Jeff choir director faces 3rd civil suit over alleged sexual harassment

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A third Jefferson High School student filed a civil suit against Lafayette schools and Ja 'Shon Burks, Jeff's former choir director, who faces 11 criminal charges of child seduction and four criminal counts of sexual battery.

Two other female students filed similar lawsuits in June.

In the civil lawsuit filed Friday, the student, who is identified only as Jane Doe, makes claims against the school district and its board of the lawsuit of negligent care and supervision and negligent hiring, retention and supervision.

She makes claims of negligent infliction of emotional distress and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Burks, who criminal case is scheduled for trial on Feb. 27.

The lawsuit asks for judgment in her favor against Lafayette School Corp., its board of trustees and Burks. The lawsuit asks for damages in an amount sufficient to compensate her for her loses, as well as costs for Doe's lawsuit.

In the civil lawsuits and the criminal charges, Burks is accused of touching female students inappropriately.

Both the criminal charges and the civil suits allege Burks touched female students in a sexual manner, including giving the girls hugs while his hands were under their shirts on their bare skin, as well as touching the girls' buttocks while hugging them.

The civil lawsuits alleged that Burks groomed the girls he planned to assault by flattering the girls in order to manipulate them to give him hugs, sit on his lap and make advances such ask telling them he would leave his wife and date them after they turned 18.

The lawsuit alleges the school corporation ignored allegations against Burks during his tenure as the high school choir director between 2020 and Nov. 22, 2022, when the school corporation allowed him to resign rather than terminate his employment.

In August, Burks filed a response to the allegations in two civil lawsuits filed in June.

In that response, he alleged that the girls' allegations of misconduct was a conspiracy by students who showed up high to a rehearsal. Some of the girls who were under the influence of marijuana at the rehearsal planned to "extort" Burks, claiming he sexually harassed them to avoid punishment for being high at the rehearsal.

"(T)he senior leaders and dance captains told Burks that there were students who had smoked marijuana prior to the evening's rehearsal and those students went to the rehearsal high or under the influence of marijuana," Burks stated in the eight-page written response to the allegations two students filed in a civil lawsuit in June.

"(S)everal students threatened to 'blackmail' or 'extort' Burks if the students who were high or under the influence of marijuana at the evening rehearsal were found to be in trouble by Burks or by school administrators," the ex-choir director states in his response, which includes a counter claim against the two Jane Does and their parents who field the civil suits against him in June.

The students in the first two civil lawsuits denied Burks' allegations against them in August and demanded a jury trial. No trial date has been set in either case, according to online court documents.

Burks also filed a counterclaim in his August responses, stating, "Jane Doe along with other students made malice communications that imputed: A. criminal conduct: (B) misconduct in Burks's (sic) trade, profession or occupation, or (C) sexual misconduct," Burks counter claim states.

"Jane Doe's extreme and outrageous communications and or statements intentionally or recklessly caused severe distress to Burks," the counterclaim states. "That Burks is entitled to presumed, punitive and compensatory damages in a reasonable amount to compensate him for his pain, suffering, humiliation, and emotional distress.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Former Lafayette choir director faces 3rd sexual harassment civil suit