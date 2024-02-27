Former Lafourche Sheriff's sergeant faces obstruction charge in incident involving her son

A former Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office sergeant faces criminal charges after allegedly covering for her son in a traffic incident.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has charged former Sgt. Michelle Maccullum with obstruction of justice after she allegedly ordered fellow deputies to mishandle a traffic incident involving her son that occurred Jan. 23, according to an incident report. An internal investigation was conducted, and she was charged Jan. 26, at which time her employment also was terminated.

Attempts were made to contact Maccullum, but she did not return calls in time for this writing. Court is set for 9 a.m. March 26 in Division C.

According to the report, Maccullum's son, Kaleb Verrett, struck Leticia Antoine's vehicle while he was drunk, leaving the LA Big Wheels Gas Station and Casino, 3092 Bayou Blue Rd, Gray, Jan. 23. When Antoine tried to exchange insurance information with Verrett, she said, he became aggressive, shouted racial slurs at her and threatened to fight her son in front of law enforcement. She said Macullum and a new recruit did little to stop the situation.

LA Big Wheels Gas Station and Casino, 3092 Bayou Blue Rd, Gray, February 26

Antoine said the situation was unacceptable, and diminished her and her son's trust in law enforcement.

"I think that they violated my civil rights for me and my son," Antoine said. "For cops to be seeing all this going on, like, [my son is] scared to travel that highway because they are supposed to protect and serve him, and all this was going on."

She said the officer in charge of investigating Maccallum's behavior, Cpt. Ben Dempster, has remained in touch with her since.

Verret faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with a court hearing set Feb. 28, Division A, at 9 a.m.

According to the incident report, the night began Jan. 23 with Antoine playing the slot machines and having drinks at the casino. Verrett was nearby, bought Antoine a drink, and had an argument with his girlfriend. He left the casino at 10:08 p.m., pulled out of his parking space and struck Antoine's vehicle, the report said.

Security footage showed him step out of his vehicle, speak with the security guard and leave his information.

Not long after, Antoine called her 18-year-old son to pick her up. When he arrived, she stepped outside and found the damage to her vehicle. She phoned Verrett from the number he left and asked that he return so they could swap insurance information.

Verrett returned, and, according to Antoine, that's when things turned ugly. He offered her $100 to forget about the situation and threatened to call the police. Antoine agreed that he should call the police, and at 10:26 p.m., Maccullum arrived on scene. Some time after, according to Antoine, Verrett became more belligerent. He began calling her the n-word and becoming more aggressive. She told her son to video what was going on.

"The cops was right there. When I saw this was going left and they were going to let him talk to me any kind of way… I said, 'Son, start videoing, something ain't right,'" Antoine said. "He went left on me, talking about his d--- in front of my son. He wanted to fight my son, wanted to take his shirt off, and they let all this go on out there."

When her son went to video, that was when Verrett threatened to fight him, she said. The video footage was not taken, however footage from the officers and the casino are referenced in the report.

Maccullum placed her son, Verrett, in the back of the police car and had a conversation with him. According to an incident report, a camera recorded their conversation.

"During the conversation, Sgt. Maccullum can be heard telling Mr. Verrett that he was not driving his vehicle when he returned to the casino, but informed him that his girlfriend was driving. Mr. Verrett was observed to pause… shaking his head as if he was attempting to communicate with Sgt. Maccullum that he was driving," the report said.

The report went on to say, Verrett could be heard using his cellphone to tell his girlfriend that she must tell the police that she was driving his vehicle.

Deputy Dylan Gillies was called to the scene because of Maccullum's conflict of interest. While he was on route, Maccullum called Gillies, at 11:28 p.m., and told him that her son had not been drinking at the casino, but after getting home had a few drinks. She also told him that Verret's girlfriend drove him back to the casino because he had been drinking at home. She also asked that Gillies conduct a field sobriety test on her son, but only part of one.

According to the report, Gillies asked why that was necessary if the girlfriend drove him back, and Maccullum said it needed to "look real." Gillies conducted the test as instructed, and asked Verrett if he had been drinking that night, "no" he responded. According to the report, Verrett reeked of alcohol, and had difficulty with his balance when exiting the police car.

After the sobriety test, Gillies told Maccullum that he was going to speak with Antoine to get her statement and Maccullum motioned for him to mute his microphone. Once muted, the report said, she ordered Gillies to not tell Antoine that Verrett was intoxicated.

"As deputy Gillies was walking away, Sgt. Maccullum asked deputy Gillies if they should secure Mr. Verrett in handcuffs, place him in the unit, and to make it look like he is going to jail, but drive him home, to make it look 'good' for the victim," the report said.

According to Dempster's primary report, both the recruit and Gillies reported Maccullum's behavior to their superiors.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Former Lafourche Sheriff's sergeant faces obstruction charge