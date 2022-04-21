Former Lamers bus driver charged after 4 Budweiser tall boys found on bus, admits to drinking 2 while driving Green Bay students

GREEN BAY - A former bus driver is accused of drinking two beers and registering a blood alcohol level above 0.04% while driving 45 Lincoln Elementary School students on a field trip.

James M. Nelson was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with students under the age of 16 on the bus. Nelson was driving Lincoln Elementary fourth and fifth graders on a field trip to Madison on Monday. It is his first offense.

Lamers Bus Lines immediately fired him, the company announced Tuesday morning.

Nelson, 70, told police he drank two beers while the kids were in Madison at about noon. He was drinking by himself in the bus while he was waiting and the bus was parked, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Police found four empty tall boy Budweiser cans in a cooler. Tall boys generally hold 16 ounces.

He then started driving the bus back to Green Bay an hour later. Teachers told police they didn't notice any obvious signs of impairment.

When the bus was in Beaver Dam, a student picked up a beer can that was on the floor of the bus. The complaint does not state what the student did with the beer can.

A teacher told police that Nelson hit a curb "very hard" when he made a right turn in Madison. Some teachers also noticed the bus drifting back and forth a lot on the highway, but thought the intense wind played a role in that, the complaint states.

"The bus tires hit the rumble strips approximately five times on the way from Madison back to Green Bay," according to the complaint.

The teachers on the bus contacted the school district while they were headed back, and the district reached out to Lamers Bus Lines, which provides the district's buses.

The district declined to comment on the situation Thursday.

Lamers said the bus was used as a party bus the weekend before and the beer cans may not have been cleaned up.

"That information provided by Lamers coupled with the teachers not noticing any obvious signs of impairment were why the police were not called immediately to attempt to stop the bus while it was en route back to Green Bay," the complaint states.

Green Bay police were at the school when the bus returned. An officer noticed Nelson's eyes were watery, a typical sign that someone was intoxicated, the complaint states.

His preliminary breath test reading came back as 0.056%, leading officers to believe that Nelson had a BAC level between 0.04% and 0.08%.

The legal limit for blood alcohol concentration for someone with a commercial driver's license is 0.04%, lower than the 0.08% limit for regular license holders.

The security director of the school district stepped onto the bus when it reached the school and saw Nelson's last name written on the cooler. There were also ice packs that were still cold in the cooler, which made him think that the beer cans were not left over from the weekend.

Nelson is set to appear in court on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to six months in prison and will have his license revoked for up to 18 months.

