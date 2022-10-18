Former Lancaster County police chief charged for groping at Poconos waterpark

Oct. 17—A former Lancaster County police chief is accused of fondling a woman as they rode a water slide together in July at a Poconos waterpark, police said Monday.

Todd A. Graeff, 56, of Bernville, the former police chief in Manor Twp., told a woman that he "may have to grab onto you" and then grabbed and fondled her breasts as they rode a raft down the slide at Kalahari Resorts Pocono in Tobyhanna Twp. in Monroe County, according to Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The woman sat in the front seat of a two-person raft and Graeff sat in the back. She reported the assault to police in August.

On Thursday, the department issued Graeff a summons charging him with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 1.

LancasterOnline reported Graeff was placed on leave in September and fired earlier this month.

Attempts to reach Graeff were unsuccessful. He did not have an attorney listed in his court docket.

