Former Lancaster officer sued over alleged civil rights violation after previous complaints

A civil lawsuit has been filed against a former Lancaster Police Department officer, accusing him of violating a woman’s civil rights. This comes after he was previously accused of racial profiling.

The defendant, Anaysheon Coffey, is suing former Detective Sgt. Peter Beck, Chief Scott Grant, the City of Lancaster, and Lancaster Police Department.

“Defendant Officer Peter Beck used the resources and abused the power and authority of his office to racially profile, harass, ridicule, assault, and violate the constitutional rights of citizens, including Plaintiff, whom he took an oath to protect and serve, in contradiction of his duties and accountability to the public,” the lawsuit alleges.

Coffey said the chief, alongside the police department and the city, failed to take any action against Peter Beck and allowed him to commit those crimes.

PREVIOUS: Lancaster police officer accused of racial profiling

The defendant said on Aug. 20, 2020, Beck knocked on her door asking if her child’s father was there. He then asked to come inside but Coffey said he could not since he did not have a warrant. According to the lawsuit, “Beck barged in and began to illegally search the apartment.”

Coffey said she was arrested and taken to jail shortly afterward “for alleged criminal offenses.” She said the arrest was made without probable cause. She was released on bond pending the resolution of her charges, she said. While in jail, Coffey said she lost her housing.

After Coffey was arrested, Beck became the subject of an investigation that Channel 9 previously reported on. More than 20 people voiced complaints in front of the Lancaster City Council on Feb. 9, 2021 accusing Beck of racial profiling. They told the council that Beck unfairly targeted African-American drivers while making traffic stops and during other interactions.

Channel 9 asked the Lancaster Police Department where these claims now stand. A spokesperson said they have been resolved because Beck is no longer employed at Lancaster PD. There are no additional complaints open against him, the spokesperson said.

Story continues

ALSO READ: Dilworth couple says Charlotte Water project damaged home; files lawsuit

Beck was placed on leave in March 2021 and ultimately resigned in April 2021, the Lancaster Police Department confirmed. The spokesperson confirmed Beck was offered $60,000 to resign and accepted that money.

“Despite Defendants City of Lancaster, City of Lancaster Police Department, and Chief Scott Grant being aware that Defendants’ arrest of Plaintiff was unlawful and unconstitutional and in violation of established precedent, they continued to prosecute Plaintiff maliciously for the alleged criminal offenses [Coffey] was accused of,” the lawsuit reads.

Coffey’s charges were dismissed on Jan. 24, 2022, but she said she was never informed. It wasn’t until April 3 that she independently discovered it, she said.

She asked for punitive damages that would also cover her medical bills, her loss of housing, her emotional distress, and mental anguish.

Channel 9 asked the Lancaster Police Department for a response to the allegations in the lawsuit. A spokesperson said they have no response yet as they have not yet been served.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Jane Doe’ appeals verdict in sex assault lawsuit against CMS)