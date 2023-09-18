Former Lansing area sports referee sentenced for sexual assault

LANSING — A former long-time area sports referee was sent to prison on Monday after some of his victims described being groomed, manipulated, isolated and sexually assaulted by a man they once trusted.

Gerald Sutter, now 71, used his power and authority to gain the trust of young boys and showered them with gifts, subjecting them to "years and years of torture," said the mother of a victim who came forward with allegations about Sutter in 2022.

"(Sutter) made them think he was there to help them," the mother said in a statement read in court during Sutter's sentencing hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court. "My son, he rose and said, 'I will not allow him to do this to anyone else.'"

Sutter was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct in that case and 71 months to 15 years for second-degree criminal sexual conduct in a separate case. He will get 328 days credit for time already served.

Sutter pleaded guilty in July as part of a deal that capped his minimum sentence on the more serious charge at 10 years and allowed victims in uncharged cases to speak at his sentencing.

Sutter, of Lansing Township, was charged in October 2022 with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Police said he spent years grooming a teenage boy he sexually assaulted at his home, apparently beginning in 2019 or 2020.

As that case became public, officials set up a phone line and an email address to collect information from anyone who wanted to provide information about Sutter.

Police said more alleged victims came forward, and Sutter was charged the following December with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and interfering with a police investigation in a case involving a 5-year-old boy and conduct that occurred in 2015 in Lansing Township.

After having sexual contact with the the boy, Sutter offered money to the boy's family if they refused to cooperate with police, Lansing Township police said at the time.

Sutter officiated school sports around the state but worked most often in mid-Michigan, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said at the time. He officiated boys and girls athletics, from early childhood through college-level, the sheriff said.

Several other alleged victims gave impact statements on Monday, describing Sutter as a "despicable" predator who damaged or ruined their lives. One man said Sutter molested him over eight years. He said he's remorseful for not reporting what happened to him.

Draganchuk said Sutter exploited the "unique vulnerabilities" of his victims in order to sexually assault them.

"These people are brave; they are strong; they can rise above it," the judge told Sutter. "They have risen above what you did to them. I think this is a testiment to the strength and courage and resiliency of people."

Sutter chose not to speak during the hearing, but his attorneys said he is remorseful for his actions.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Former Lansing area sports referee sentenced to prison for sexual assault