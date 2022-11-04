2

Former LAPD captain probed in tipoff to CBS chief

The former captain in charge of the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, Cory Palka is under scrutiny after prosecutors said he leaked a sexual assault victim’s confidential police report to the accused, former CBS leader Les Moonves. (Nov. 4)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran nuclear deal 'has no future' - senior German coalition party official

    Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers "has no future and is not in line with reality", a senior official in Germany's Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in the ruling coalition, told two online news outlets in an interview published on Wednesday. Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of the liberal FDP, told Web.de News and Gmx News that continuing talks on the deal would mean "negotiating with an inhuman regime that is completely rejected by its own people and has no legitimacy whatsoever". "From my point of view, this agreement has no future and is not in line with reality," Djir-Sarai, who was born in Iran, said in a transcript of the interview released by the FDP.

  • CBS to pay $30 million for ‘reprehensible’ sexual harassment cover-up: New York AG

    New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday secured a $30.5 million payment from CBS after she accused the media company of attempting cover up incidents of sexual harassment from former CBS President and CEO Leslie Moonves. In a 37-page report, James said CBS executives worked to conceal facts from shareholders and the public…

  • Is Hugh Freeze Auburn Football’s best ‘long term’ option?

    If Auburn Football wants longevity out of its next head coach, Liberty's Hugh Freeze may be the guy says one ESPN insider.

  • Colts, Patriots meet again with season at crossroads

    The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.

  • Cawthorn has speeding court date continued until after he leaves office

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn's court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit in Polk County has been moved once again.

  • CBS, Moonves to pay $9.75 mln to settle N.Y. attorney general's securities claims

    CBS Corp and former Chief Executive Leslie Moonves agreed to pay investors an additional $9.75 million as part of a pending settlement of the New York attorney general's probe into whether the company violated state securities law in its handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves, according to court papers. A lawyer for CBS, now known as Paramount Global, said the company has tentatively agreed to pay $7.25 million and Moonves would pay $2.5 million to shareholders. Neither the company nor Moonves will admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

  • China Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group's chairman in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), records from the Land Registry show. Evergrande declined comment and chairman Hui Ka Yan could not be reached. CCB (Asia) did not respond to a request for comment.

  • CBS, Moonves to pay $9.75 million to settle N.Y. attorney general's securities claims

    (Reuters) -CBS Corp and former Chief Executive Leslie Moonves agreed on Wednesday to pay investors an additional $9.75 million to settle the New York attorney general's allegations that the company sought to cover up sexual assault claims against Moonves, including by colluding with a California police officer. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement under which CBS, now known as Paramount Global, will pay $7.25 million and Moonves will pay $2.5 million to shareholders. "As a publicly traded company, CBS failed its most basic duty to be honest and transparent," James said in a statement.

  • General Mills, Audi Latest to Pull Twitter Ads After Musk Takeover

    The list of companies suspending advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company is growing. General Mills Mondelez, Pfizer and Volkswagen’s luxury car brand Audi have all pulled spending on the social media platform, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. After Musk took control of the company a week ago, he immediately fired the CEO and other top brass.

  • Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin: Jackson State coach Deion Sanders would 'do great' at Auburn

    Lane Kiffin declined to comment on any potential interest in the Auburn job, but he gave an endorsement to Deion Sanders, another potential candidate.

  • 2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio

    The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week's midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on charges of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and giving a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, according to an unsealed federal complaint. Meanwhile, the FBI said in a criminal complaint filed Monday that there was enough evidence to charge Aron McKillips, of Sandusky, Ohio, with illegal possession of a machine gun and the interstate communication of threats.

  • Trio to lead energy-drinks giant Red Bull after co-founder's death

    Energy-drinks giant Red Bull will be headed by a board consisting of three current members of senior management following the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, his son Mark said in a statement issued by the company on Friday. Mateschitz, considered Austria's richest man who died last month at the age of 78, founded the company in the 1980s with Thai business partner Chaleo Yoovidhya, turning it into a global brand that invested heavily in sports sponsorship and also bought football and Formula One teams. "As proposed and desired by both my father and myself, and supported by our Thai partners, a Board of Directors will manage the business affairs of Red Bull," Mark Mateschitz, Dietrich Mateschitz's only child who headed Red Bull's Organics unit, said in a statement issued by the company.

  • Fraudster caught buying $23 million in property, $132,000 Mercedes, Florida cops say

    He also conned his way into a meeting with sportscaster Dick Vitale, deputies say.

  • Kevin Durant’s reaction to Steve Nash’s exit in Brooklyn

    Kevin Durant, who have his owner an ultimatum to fire Steve Nash this summer, says he's 'shocked' that Nash is gone.

  • Brittany Bell Poses with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids in Adorable 'Encanto' Costumes

    Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell share sons Rise Messiah, 5 weeks, and Golden, 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months

  • Who is Murray Hooper? What to know about Arizona’s next scheduled execution

    Murray Hooper was among three men convicted for the 1980 murders of Patrick Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps.

  • 'Screams from a madhouse': Albanian PM scolds Britain over migration row

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Britain should look to Germany to learn how to cope with a wave of immigrants, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday, chastising London for its depiction of Albanians arriving in the country via the English Channel. "To single out a community and to talk about gangsters and about criminals, this doesn't sound ... very British, sounds more like screams from a madhouse," Rama said while praising Berlin's response to migration policy. Britain has been consumed by a row over migration since interior minister Suella Braverman blamed a "surge in the number of Albanian arrivals" on young, single men who she said were part of organised criminal gangs.

  • Student protest over hoodie ban turns into brawls at Pennsylvania high school, cops say

    Local, county and state police were called in to control the situation, officials said.

  • Don't Be Fooled by These Powerball and Mega Millions Scams

    The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot today are 1 in 292 million. That was the population of the United States back in 2003, meaning your odds of winning the Powerball today are the same as being randomly picked in 2003 America by President George W. Bush, to have dinner with him at the White House. Feeling lucky?

  • Reminder: Mets will not be fighting Yankees for Aaron Judge

    Talking to Mets people about this all through the year, the team in Queens sees Aaron Judge as a Yankee, uniquely tailored to be an icon in their uniform, stadium and branding efforts.