Former LAPD captain probed in tipoff to CBS chief

Reuters

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers "has no future and is not in line with reality", a senior official in Germany's Free Democrats (FDP), junior partner in the ruling coalition, told two online news outlets in an interview published on Wednesday. Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of the liberal FDP, told Web.de News and Gmx News that continuing talks on the deal would mean "negotiating with an inhuman regime that is completely rejected by its own people and has no legitimacy whatsoever". "From my point of view, this agreement has no future and is not in line with reality," Djir-Sarai, who was born in Iran, said in a transcript of the interview released by the FDP.