Former Las Vegas, N.M., mayor's corruption trial slated to begin

May 16—Testimony is set to begin Monday in the jury trial of former Las Vegas, N.M., Mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón, who faces charges related to bid rigging, offering and receiving bribes and abuse of power.

Gurulé-Girón, who resigned in January 2020, is accused of pressuring city employees to award contracts to her boyfriend Marvin Salazar's construction company, Gemini Construction LLC, where she was also a business partner, according to documents filed by the state Attorney General's Office.

Gurulé-Girón, 63, "repeatedly interjected herself and committed official acts, using her position of power and authority in order to manipulate (or bypass) the procurement process in order for Marvin Salazar, her boyfriend/business partner, to profit," the complaint states. "In addition, Gurulé-Girón enhanced her own financial position by receiving in-kind kickbacks from Salazar in return for getting Salazar contracts with the city."

According to affidavits filed in the 4th Judicial District Court in San Miguel County, the Attorney General's Office will present the jury with records from Community 1st Bank Las Vegas.

In March, Gurulé-Girón's attorney, JoHanna Cox, filed several motions to dismiss the case in which she denied that her client had a business interest in the company, citing city code that does not involve the mayor in the procurement process.

According to one motion to dismiss, Cox does not believe the state will have evidence to connect Gurulé-Girón to the contracts.

"Salazar performed certain contracts for the City of Las Vegas," the motion reads. "No witness offered by the State can support that as Mayor, Defendant Gurulé-Girón was involved in the process for selecting contractors, awarding contracts or providing payment to contractors."

According to the criminal complaint, the Attorney General's Office says it can connect Gurulé-Girón with contracts to her boyfriend's company through text messages and irregularities in the procurement process.

In April 2016, according to the complaint, the city received three bids for new floors at City Hall, and Price's Home Furnishings' bid of $6,529 was rejected when an unknown person wrote on the bottom of Price's bid that the company only did laminate flooring, which the owner later told investigators was false.

After Price's bid was disqualified, the contract was awarded to Gemini for $8,998.

Text messages show the night before his company was issued a purchase order, Salazar went to Gurulé-Girón's home with a dozen roses, and then in September of that year, the purchase order was revised and reissued for $19,422, according to the criminal complaint.

"Salazar's revised invoice mirrored almost exactly what Gurulé-Girón told him to write," the criminal complaint states.

"It is obvious Gurulé-Girón directly assisted Salazar in writing the revised invoice that was later submitted to the city for payment of public money at an inflated cost," the complaint states.

Salazar has been charged with one count of offering or paying illegal kickbacks and making or permitting a false public voucher. In March 2017, the city issued an "emergency purchase order" to Gemini for $10,000 to fix a water leak at City Hall that the city's former risk manager, Darlene Arguello, told investigators "absolutely wasn't" an emergency, according to the criminal complaint.

A revised purchase order was issued less than a month later and increased the amount to $94,204.

"This $84,204 expansion was given solely to Gemini Construction without being subjected to any procurement process beyond the original alleged emergency," according to the criminal complaint.