Former Las Vegas, N.M., mayor gets 18 months of probation

Aug. 7—The New Mexican

Former Las Vegas, N.M., Mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón, convicted in May of fourth-degree felony counts of receiving an illegal kickback and violating New Mexico's Government Conduct Act, was sentenced Friday to 18 months of probation.

Matt Baca, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, confirmed late Friday a judge ordered Gurulé-Girón to serve the term on supervised probation. She also must complete community service and pay full restitution, Baca wrote in an email.

According to a report by the Las Vegas Optic, Gurulé-Girón was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.

Gurulé-Girón was sentenced on only one of the two charges, the newspaper reported, because a state district judge found the counts were too similar.

The case stems from allegations of bid-rigging and abuse of power while Gurulé-Girón was in office in the small Northern New Mexico city. Four of six counts against her were dismissed by 4th Judicial District Judge Abigail Aragon, who sentenced her Friday.

Gurulé-Girón had faced a sentence of up to 18 months in prison on each conviction, or 36 months total.

"While we are disappointed that the judge did not impose the three years of incarceration we argued for, we remain grateful that we were able to bring justice and accountability on behalf of the community in this case," Baca wrote.

A former city councilor who took office as mayor in March 2016, Gurulé-Girón resigned in January 2020. She was accused of pressuring employees to award contracts to her boyfriend's construction company, in which she also was a business partner, according to a complaint filed by the Attorney General's Office.

Her time in office was marked by controversy almost from the beginning. She faced two recall campaigns early in her term, battling with the city's police chief and City Council over spending and ethics. By the fall of 2017, she faced a special audit over alleged conflicts of interest and purchasing irregularities.

The Las Vegas City Council was set to discuss removing her before she resigned.