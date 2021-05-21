Former Las Vegas, NM, mayor found guilty

May 21—The former mayor of Las Vegas, N.M., on Thursday was found guilty of two felony public corruption charges.

A jury found Tonita Gurule-Giron guilty of one count of receiving illegal kickbacks and one count of violating the state's Government Conduct Act.

Both are fourth-degree felonies and each exposes Gurule-Giron to a sentence of up to 18 months in prison — or three years total, said Matt Baca, a spokesman for the state Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case. A sentencing date has not been set.

Gurule-Giron, 63, was accused of pressuring city employees to award her then-boyfriend's construction company, Gemini Construction, city contracts, bypassing a competitive bidding process in violation of procurement codes. Gurule-Giron subsequently received kickbacks from the boyfriend, Marvin Salazar, 53.

He has been charged with offering or paying an illegal kickback and making or permitting a false public voucher. His case has not yet been tried, and evidentiary issues in that case are being appealed, Baca said.

In addition to the charges of which Gurule-Giron was found guilty, she had also been charged with engaging in an official act for personal financial gain, conspiracy to commit making or permitting a false public voucher, unlawful interest in a public contract and demanding or receiving a bribe by a public officer or employee. Those charges were dismissed by 4th Judicial District Judge Abigail Aragon.

Defense attorney JoHanna Cox said in her opening statement that Gurule-Giron was innocent, and the only thing she did wrong was have a bad relationship with her boyfriend, something that "is not a crime in New Mexico."

Gurule-Giron did not testify in her own defense.

She could not be reached for comment, and Cox did not return messages asking for comment.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement: "Prosecuting public corruption is difficult, yet our office will always take appropriate action to ensure the public's confidence in government is restored. I am grateful to the jury for their service and that we were able to obtain a favorable outcome in this case."

Former Las Vegas city councilor Barbara Perea Casey, who served during Gurule-Giron's 2016-2020 term as mayor and supported her removal from office, said she was both disappointed and relieved by Thursday's verdict.

"I was disappointed that the judge dismissed some of the charges that were brought against the former mayor, but relieved that she finally went to court and was found guilty of something," Perea Casey said. "She took taxpayer dollars from the people of Las Vegas and hurt them for her own personal gain."