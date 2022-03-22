Former Las Vegas school security guard gets 10 years for child sex assault

Mar. 22—Former West Las Vegas Schools security guard Abran Ulibarri was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for raping an eighth-grade student in the spring of 2019, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

"Ulibarri used his position of authority to sexually assault a fourteen-year-old middle school student on campus during school hours several times over the course of the school year in 2019," according to the Attorney General's Office statement.

Ulibarri, 53, had originally faced 15 felony charges, exposing him to more than 50 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty in February to six counts, including criminal sexual penetration of a minor, three counts of false imprisonment, criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence, and bribery of a witness as part of an agreement with the Attorney General's Office.