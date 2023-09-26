Former Latrobe woman gets probation in cat neglect case

Sep. 26—A former Latrobe woman was sentenced Monday to three years of probation after police said she left 24 cats in an abandoned home.

Kristine M. Pfeffer, 42, of Mt. Pleasant Township, pleaded guilty to three counts of neglect of animals. The remaining 93 charges against her were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Pfeffer was ordered to pay $4,514 in restitution to Ninth Life Rescue Center.

In July, Latrobe police responded to the Spring Street home and found the felines in deplorable conditions with no food or water, according to court papers. Some of the cats were in cages and others were roaming around the house or shut in two rooms.

Ninth Life Rescue Center provided care for the felines. They suffered from a multitude of health issues, including ear mites, rotting teeth, pneumonia, yeast infections and ear infections, according to court papers.

Pfeffer was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. She is prohibited from possessing any animal for three years.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .