Former law enforcement officer says Biden has been weak in denouncing Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — Retired D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, argued that President Joe Biden has been too weak in denouncing the riot in an interview Friday.

Fanone said on MSNBC's “Morning Joe" that while the Justice Department’s prosecutions against rioters and states’ efforts to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot are a “good start,” he's been disappointed with President Joe Biden.

Fanone's remarks come as Biden is expected to give a speech Friday near Valley Forge, Pa., on the eve of the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, making the case that democracy is on the line in this year's campaign.

“Where is the outrage on behalf of the current administration?” Fanone said. “You know, I give credit - Joe Biden has given some fiery speeches with regards to MAGA and its effort to overturn a free and fair election. But that’s something that this country needs to hear every single day - specifically younger people.”

Fanone said that the image problems Biden, 81, is dealing with stem from him being too soft.

“I feel like Biden can be outraged. He can express anger without coming across as unhinged like Donald Trump,” Fanone said. “And I would like to see him fight for our democracy with the same tenacity that Donald Trump fights to destroy it.”

Former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone talks with U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Former Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn, who recently announced his campaign for Congress, and Sergeant Aquilino Gonell also reflected on the Jan. 6 attack and growing extremism in the country during the interview.

“We thought it was a normal protest that we’ve dealt with - hundreds of times, thousands of times at the Capitol. People who were expressing their First Amendment right…the definition of an insurrection is a violent uprising against the U.S. government or against the government and that’s exactly what happened that day,” Dunn said.

Gonell said the Jan. 6 attack ended his career due to the physical and mental injuries he sustained.

“Having that separation in time away from the Capitol and not dealing with protecting the same people who are now saying that nothing happened on Jan. 6 allowed me to heal,” Gonell said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former law enforcement officer says Biden has been weak in denouncing Jan. 6 attack