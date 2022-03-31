Former Lawrence Attorney, wife plead guilty to wire fraud

Mar. 31—FRANKFORT — The former Lawrence County Attorney and his wife pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal wire fraud and program theft charges.

Michael T. Hogan and his wife Joy, who also worked as his secretary, pleaded guilty before a federal judge in Frankfort to wire fraud charges. Michael Hogan also pleaded guilty to federal program theft.

The couple was indicted last year by federal authorities following discrepancies uncovered by the state auditor's office.

According to federal prosecutors, the Hogans conspired with one another to issue checks from a delinquent tax account that went to their home. Hogan also paid his wife "bonuses" which amounted to $365,000 out of the delinquent tax account, which were then deposited in their own checking accounts.

Michael Hogan also admitted to padding his wallet by overcharging the child support office for his services — he would charge more hours than what he really worked, according to prosecutors.

The Hogans will be sentenced July 6, when they face up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charges. Michael also faces an additional 10 years in the can on the federal program theft charge.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky had this to say:

"Whenever public officials turn to self-interests and use taxpayer money for their personal benefit, it causes real damage," said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. "Mr. Hogan was an elected County Attorney — responsible for upholding the law — yet, he has now admitted to betraying that public trust and to taking a significant amount of public money for the benefit of he and his wife. Not only was this conduct a theft of public funds, but it also dangerously erodes the public's faith in government officials and law enforcement. We appreciate the efforts of our dedicated law enforcement partners, without whom this prosecution would not have been possible."

Auditor Mike Harmon, whose office alerted the feds to the misappropriation of monies, also released the following statement:

"Since we released our special examination of select county attorney offices in May 2020, there have been three guilty pleas related to federal charges based on information we referred from that report. Today's guilty pleas by the former Lawrence County Attorney and his wife are a testament to our outstanding auditing staff and the work they do every day to hold government officials accountable at all levels. I vow my office will continue our work in making sure that local and state government operates in ways that are efficient, effective and ethical," Harmon said.