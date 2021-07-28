Former Lawrence man pleads guilty to fentanyl charges

Jul. 28—BOSTON — A Dominican national previously residing in Lawrence pleaded guilty Tuesday to the second of two fentanyl distribution conspiracies.

Guillermo Aybar-Guerrero, 29, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to one count of conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

In August 2020, Guillermo Aybar-Guerrero was indicted with his brother, Luis Aybar-Guerrero, after investigators conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl from Guillermo on June 10 and 17, 2020.

On June 25, 2020, investigators set up a third controlled purchase, at which time Guillermo was arrested in possession of approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl. It is alleged that Guillermo retrieved the fentanyl for each of these transactions from Luis. A search of Luis' residence resulted in the seizure of an additional 223 grams of acetyl fentanyl (a fentanyl analogue) as well as a scale, baggies and other drug distribution paraphernalia.

Luis Aybar-Guerrero pleaded guilty on July 15, 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2021 by Judge Stearns.

Guillermo previously pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl for his role in a separate fentanyl conspiracy.

In this conspiracy, investigators conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl pills from Guillermo on April 24 and May 5, 2019. The transactions were coordinated by co-conspirator Francis Jimenez Minyetty. Minyetty pleaded guilty to his involvement in the conspiracy and was sentenced in May 2021 to eight years in prison.

Guillermo's two cases will be consolidated for purposes of sentencing. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for Sept. 29, 2021.

The charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute of 40 grams or more of fentanyl provide for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million.

The charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division made the announcementtoday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Graber of Mendell's Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the cases.