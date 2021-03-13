Former Lawrence man sentenced for drug crime, facing deportation

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Mar. 13—BOSTON — A Dominican man formerly living in Lawrence was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for fentanyl trafficking, according to officials.

Cecilio Guzman, 28, was sentenced to just over two years in federal prison. Officials said he will face deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.

In December 2020, records show that Guzman pleaded guilty to a count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He was charged by complaint and arrested by state authorities on Nov. 20, 2019.

Officials say Guzman arranged to sell 120 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating witness for the government. On Nov. 20, 2019, Guzman met with the witness in Lawrence, sold him the fentanyl and was subsequently arrested.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell and Brian Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division made the announcement Friday.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell and Wilmington Police Departments. Special assistance was provided by the Essex District Attorney's Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hassink of Mendell's Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Clip of Jon Stewart humiliating Tucker Carlson resurfaces

    The comedian star told Mr Carlson that he was a “d**k” and a “failure”

  • Police to enforce lockdown in central Indian city as infections surge

    About 3,000 police will be deployed to enforce a week-long curfew and lockdown in the central Indian city of Nagpur from Monday after a 60% jump in coronavirus cases there, officials said. The commercial and logistics hub in Maharashtra state will be the first Indian city to go back into a wholesale lockdown since authorities lifted nationwide curbs in June last year. Officers will be watching traffic to stop unnecessary journeys and checking that most offices and shops, apart from groceries and pharmacies, stay closed, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • NY assembly approves Cuomo impeachment probe

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting pressure over sexual misconduct allegations, after the state Assembly speaker authorized an impeachment investigation on Thursday.The investigation would run parallel to one being led by state Attorney General Letitia James, and comes as a growing number of politicians call for Cuomo to step down.Longtime political rival New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio on Thursday called Cuomo's alleged behavior "unacceptable" and "disgusting," while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier this week the accusations were "deeply troubling."More than 55 Democratic state lawmakers also issued a letter Thursday calling for Cuomo's resignation.Six women have come forward with harassment allegations against Cuomo, most of whom are former aides.The most recent accusation comes from an unnamed aide who told local media on Tuesday that Cuomo had groped her after calling her to the executive mansion last year under the pretext of business.Reuters could neither independently verify the woman's identity, nor her account.Cuomo issued a broad apology last week for any past behavior that may have made women feel uncomfortable.But he has denied all the allegations and insisted he will not resign, asking the public to await the results of the probe first.

  • Business is booming for the $24 billion plasma industry — but it may be putting vulnerable donors at risk

    Americans supply two-thirds of the world’s plasma, supporting an industry that relies on vulnerable donors in need of cash.

  • Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

    Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing provider's facility. Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site's four data centers and damaged another one.

  • WHO tries to quash nervousness about AstraZeneca vaccine

    The World Health Organisation squarely endorsed AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

  • ‘Comeback Cats’ strike again! Panthers rally from 3 down in third to beat Columbus in OT

    The Florida Panthers had been in situations like the one they faced in the third period Thursday, although never quite so dire.

  • Elon Musk has cast doubt on the safety of the second COVID-19 jab in a tweet to his millions of followers

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has downplayed the risk of the virus, which has killed more than 500,000 Americans, on multiple occasions.

  • How Joe Biden—in Less Than Two Months—Turned Ronald Reagan’s Decades-Old Conventional Wisdom on Its Head

    Bloomberg/Getty“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.’” With that famous line, uttered by Ronald Reagan on Aug. 12, 1986, during his second term as president, the GOP mantra for decades to come was born.In fact, this philosophy later even found a home in the Democratic Party. President Bill Clinton in his 1996 State of the Union address declared that, “The era of big government is over,” explaining that, “We have worked to give the American people a smaller, less bureaucratic government in Washington.” And during an October 2000 presidential debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush, pundits at the time noted that the two seemed to be competing for the title of “the candidate of smaller government.” Gore even bragged that his “reinventing government” campaign as vice president under Clinton had reduced the government to its smallest level in terms of jobs since 1960.Biden’s Revolution Is Doing What Obama and Clinton Did Not Those days are, thankfully, gone—at least for now. Even a good chunk of Republicans recognize that during this pandemic, the federal government offering to help is not “terrifying.” Rather, it can be a life-saver both in terms of health and finances.In fact, moments after President Biden finished his national address Thursday marking one year since the virus was declared a pandemic, Trump-lovers Sean Hannity, Mike Huckabee, and others were whining that Biden did not thank Trump for launching “Operation Warp Speed” –the $18 billion federal government program designed to “accelerate the testing, supply, development, and distribution of safe and effective vaccine.” Even these staunch conservatives were implicitly admitting that this federal government program was effective at helping Americans.Another body blow to Reagan’s philosophy that the government is inherently bad can be seen in the remarkable level of support for the massive COVID relief packages. Last March, when the $2.2 trillion CARES Act—the first relief bill—was signed by Trump, it was supported by 77 percent of Americans, including a whopping 76 percent of Republicans.By December 2020, two-thirds of Americans believed the federal government had not done enough to “provide economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic,” including 46 percent of Republicans per a PBS/Marist poll. This was similar to the 70 percent support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package that he signed into law Thursday that will provide direct stimulus checks, funds for schools to reopen, extended unemployment benefits, assistance to state and local governments, and more—with Texas receiving the second most state aid in the nation at $27 billion.Yes, this is a unique time for our nation faced with a deadly pandemic that is still taking nearly 1,500 lives a day; as of last week more than 20 million Americans are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, it’s unlikely we would’ve seen this level of broad support for large government spending and new programs—especially among Republicans.But this is still the perfect time for Democrats to usher in more programs that help Americans on a range of issues from minimum wage to health care. In fact, both of these issues see broad support among voters. For example, a majority of Americans support raising the minimum wage to $15, and even 51 percent of Republicans support a minimum wage increase of some amount, just not to $15. On the issue of health care, 63 percent of Americans in a September Pew poll believe federal government is “responsible” to ensure all American have health coverage, up a bit from 59 percent in 2019.The hard part is how to enact policies that are supported by a majority of Americans, even with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and White House? It’s not just the Senate filibuster standing in the way but also possibly the ghost of the last major government program enacted by Democrats, the ACA, which many viewed as a reason for the Democrats losing control of the House in the 2010 midterms.In fact, in 2014, Chuck Schumer, then the third-ranking Democrat in the Senate, directly blamed the passage the ACA for hurting Democrats in the midterms, saying the party “blew the opportunity the American people gave them.” He added a line then that might still be in his thought process today: “After passing the stimulus, Democrats should have continued to propose middle class-oriented programs and built on the partial success of the stimulus.”Of course, Schumer knows while the ACA was an albatross around the neck of Democrats in 2010 and 2014 midterms, protecting it was one of the primary reasons Democrats won the House in 2018. In fact, the ACA’s approval has risen from 38 percent in the mid 2010s to the mid-50s today. That very well could be seen as an indicator of how public opinion over the past decade or so has evolved, with Americans now seeing government as being helpful.The Democrats in Congress know they have to deliver. As Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, explained to me, if Democrats don’t deliver on issues like minimum wage, “people are going to stop trusting us.” Jayapal has vowed to push for a broad progressive agenda, and my hope is that Democrats take the wins where they can even if It means compromising, given the filibuster.The pandemic has made it clear that Reagan’s philosophy of the federal government being inherently “terrifying” no longer resonates with most Americans. This is the time for the Democratic Party to boldly champion programs that make the case to our fellow Americans that the federal government can help them beyond just times of dire need—because it can.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • These before and after aerial shots show the devastation left behind from the massive military complex blast in Equatorial Guinea

    The local government declared the radius of the blast site a catastrophe zone and announced three days of national mourning starting on Wednesday.

  • Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps' NFT sex tape is being resold for over $260 million by the anonymous RultonFyder

    Rapper Azealia Banks sold an NFT sex tape with her fiancé Ryder Ripps. It originally sold for $17,000. It's being resold for over $260 million.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she's willing to be in another Marvel movie - if she can film it in 'a day or two'

    Don't expect a Pepper Potts standalone movie anytime soon. Gwyneth Paltrow only wants "small" appearances in the MCU going forward.

  • After Elon Musk opened Tesla's Bay Area factory against local rules, around 450 workers got COVID-19

    Tesla kept its 10,000-person Fremont factory open despite hundreds of cases, according to The Washington Post.

  • 2 more women, including a former Albany reporter, come forward to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of harassment and toxic behavior

    Jessica Bakeman, who formerly covered Cuomo in Albany, wrote in The Cut that he harassed and embarrassed her multiple times in front of others.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.

  • Miami’s most glamorous couple is done. Here’s what we know

    We’ll never get to see Jennifer Lopez’s fourth wedding dress, after all.

  • Charles Barkley on anti-Semitic slur from Heat’s Meyers Leonard: ‘He said something that was really stupid’

    Six months after Meyers Leonard appeared on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” in an emotional Sept. 11 appearance to reflect on his brother’s military service, the Miami Heat center was chastised by the show’s cast for the anti-Semitic slur he uttered this week while livestreaming video-game play. “I like Meyers Leonard,” Charles Barkley said during the conversation between himself, fellow former players ...

  • Lakers, who will miss Anthony Davis a little longer, rally to beat Indiana Pacers

    The Lakers rally past the Indiana Pacers 105-100 in their first game after the All-Star break, but Anthony Davis (calf) is out at least two more weeks.