Former lawyer from Hopewell Junction accused of felony grand larceny

A former lawyer from Hopewell Junction has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from incapacitated and vulnerable clients, the state attorney general's office said Monday.

John Ferdinand Murphy III, 68, is accused of draining trust accounts of clients for whom he had been appointed guardian and trustee, by issuing checks to himself, his limited-liability company Samron Resources, and his family members, Attorney General Letitia James and Acting State Police Supt. Steven A. Nigrelli said in a statement.

Murphy has been charged with three counts of felony second-degree grand larceny, two counts of felony third-degree larceny, and one count of felony first-degree scheme to defraud, according to the statement. He is alleged to have committed thefts from June 26, 2015, to Dec. 29, 2021.

The statement said Murphy was suspended from practicing law in August 2021 and disbarred in December 2021.

While serving as a court-appointed guardian and trustee for incapacitated individuals and their special needs trusts, Murphy is alleged to have issued more than $350,000 in checks for his own use.

In addition, according to the attorney general and state police superintendent, as a trustee for an 89-year-old retiree, Murphy stole more than $80,000 and failed to pay the retiree’s tax and utility bills. That caused the retiree’s utilities to be shut off multiple times and resulted in a home foreclosure proceeding.

A lawyer for Murphy could not be immediately reached for comment.

Legislation: Puppy mill pipeline bill, endorsed by celebrities, signed by Hochul

Tax break: New York state approves property tax break for volunteer first responders. What to know

Transportation: New trains on the horizon for Amtrak routes across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Murphy allegedly attempted to conceal the foreclosure by seeking a seller for the home and collected a $10,000 down payment that Murphy deposited into his own account. The home was never conveyed to the seller and Murphy did not return the down payment, according to the allegations.

Story continues

The New York City Justice Center assisted the retiree, who has been able to remain in the home.

Murphy was arraigned Monday and released with electronic monitoring, according to the statement.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking-news reporter with the Journal News, the Poughkeepsie Journal, and the Times-Herald Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Former lawyer from Hopewell Junction accused of felony grand larceny