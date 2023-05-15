Former lawyer who preyed on Hispanic clients pleads guilty to fraud

The former Preston Highway law office of suspended attorney Andrew Clooney

A suspended Louisville personal injury lawyer who settled cases worth over $400,000 for about a dozen clients and spent the money on himself has pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges.

Andrew Clooney and his wife Christel Clooney pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and willful failure to pay before U.S. District Judge David J. Hale.

The victims were mostly Hispanic. Attorney Alex White, who represented many of them in lawsuits to recover their settlements, said previously that Clooney targeted people with poor English skills so their complaints wouldn’t be believed or chalked up to a misunderstanding.

“They were very vulnerable,” White said at the time.

Clooney’s lawyer, Timothy Denison, said he would not comment until his client is sentenced.

Clooney and his wife are scheduled to be sentenced Sept 14. The maximum penalty for the fraud charge is 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The tax charge is punishable by up to one year in priosn and a fine of up to $25,000. The actual sentences and fines will likely be far less under federal sentencing guidelines and the couple’s plea agreement.

For subscribers: From prison to 'Mr. Marijuana': This man fled Kentucky to become a Dutch pot pioneer

Clooney was suspended in 2019 and is listed as a former lawyer by the Kentucky Bar Association.

Ironically, his father, Ray Clooney, who died in 2017, was the bar association’s chief disciplinary counsel.

The federal information charging the Clooneys said Andrew negotiated settlements with insurance companies to settle injury claims and deposited the money in the law firm’s account without telling the clients.

Then the couple withdrew the victims’ money and spent it on themselves.

They received taxable income of $426,098 on which they owed $107,140 in taxes that they failed to pay, according to the charging document.

Hale said in court Monday that the defendants will be ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution under his plea bargain.

Story continues

The suits alleged Clooney forged clients’ names on settlement releases and checks.

Clooney told Hale he has not practiced law since 2019 and now works at UPS.

For subscribers: Why do Republicans suddenly hate Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass?

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ex-lawyer Andrew Clooney pleads guilty to stealing clients money