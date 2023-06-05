Former LCSO deputy accused of leaking street racing investigation claims his innocence

A fired Lee County deputy who authorities say shared confidential information linked to street racing on a social media platform with individuals tied to the issue claims his innocence.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno last month announced the Collier County arrest of Giray Uzen, of Naples.

Uzen, 18, is charged with obstructing a criminal investigation. He had been employed at the sheriff's office for nine months and had just completed field training.

Fired deputy sentenced: Fired Lee County deputy sentenced in wrongful arrest plot

Joseph Zieler: Joseph Zieler appeals conviction in double 1990 homicide after jury recommends death

Around mid-April, Marceno said during a May 4 press conference, detectives discovered a snapshot of the Lee County Sheriff's Office computer screen containing sensitive information.

The photograph contained information matching one of their programs.

Marceno said the program is only within a secure LCSO intranet and that access is only for certified law enforcement and corrections deputies — not for civilian employees.

Investigators traced the photo and that program back to a date, time and computer in their core facility.

Marceno said deputy Uzen "intentionally" gave this information to warn the groups and obstruct investigations.

A search of Uzen's cellphone showed that he had taken photos of a computer screen. He then uploaded four photos to Snapchat associated with the criminal street racing groups.

Uzen is at least the third Lee County deputy fired after breaking department policy since February.

He's next due in court July 25 for a case management conference before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Ex-LCSO deputy charged with interfering racing probe pleads not guilty