Former LCSO deputy accused of pouring hot water on inmates sentenced to probation

One of two former Lee County deputies accused of pouring hot water on at least three inmates pleaded no contest Monday and was sentenced.

Lee County Judge Josephine Gagliardi sentenced Casey Howell, 27, to one year of probation and ordered no contact with victims Rickey Rumph and Yunier Graveran-Gonzalez.

Court records indicate that the charges against Howell and Enzo Finamore, 24, were downgraded from felony offenses to misdemeanor cases on March 10.

The two former deputies caused first- and second-degree burns after they poured hot water on several inmates, authorities said.

Throughout the investigation, authorities determined Howell injured inmates Graveran-Gonzalez, 26, formerly of Cape Coral, and Rumph, 57, of Fort Myers.

According to the report, Rumph's injuries included redness and irritation to his upper body, while Graveran-Gonzalez showed signs of extreme redness and irritation, coupled with pin-sized pustules that developed into what appeared to be blisters.

Howell admitted throwing hot water on Rumph and Graveran-Gonzalez after they kicked on the cell door and window, the report says.

Finamore was charged with injuring Keith Lamza, 44, of Cape Coral. Lamza's injuries included redness and discoloration to his right palm, which appeared to be healing. He was housed at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Core facility when the injury occurred.

Finamore admitted to throwing hot water on Lamza in response to his misbehavior in the cell, according to the report.

What happened after the Lee County inmates were injured?

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, they removed hot water dispensers from the officers in the wing and added cameras at the location.

They also added a supervisor to observe the unit directly.

Finamore's trial is scheduled Oct. 24.

Anita Iriarte, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, declined comment. Carolyn Sammis, Lamza's mother, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

