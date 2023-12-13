Former leader of DuPage County NAACP calls on Teresa Haley to resign as state director

The former president of the DuPage County NAACP is urging Springfield's Teresa Haley, the state director of the NAACP, to resign after likening immigrants to rapists and savages in a video posted to the internet earlier Tuesday.

Patrick Watson, who posted the one minute and forty-seven second video of Haley making remarks during an NAACP state presidents' meeting on Oct. 26, told The State Journal-Register Tuesday he was "horrified" at the remarks and resigned his position with the DuPage group after Haley made insensitive comments about the LGBTQ community in a Nov. 30 a gathering of branch presidents.

Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday called Haley's remarks "reprehensible" and hoped she would apologize.

Haley, who also is president of the Springfield NAACP branch, was traveling out of the country and didn't immediately respond to a text asking for comment.

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said Tuesday she also saw the video.

Haley Immigrants 1.mp4

"I know there is an immigration issue in our country, but we also need to realize these are all human beings, people with feelings, emotions, families and we need to be respectful of that," Buscher said after city council's committee of the whole meeting.

In the video, referring to migrants who have been bussed to Chicago, Haley said "these immigrants have come over here, they’ve been raping people. They’ve been breaking into homes. They’re like savages, as well."

Watson, a 40-year-old small business owner from Lisle, said Haley should step down from her position immediately.

He pointed out that Haley also is running for a national position in the NAACP.

"She is a leader, and these statements are coming from her," Watson said. "This is why I'm calling for her to resign. For her to serve on the national board of the oldest civil rights organization in the country when this is how she thinks of a group of people that she should be advocating to protect is reprehensible."

Watson recalled at the Nov. 30 meeting, Haley said the NAACP was becoming more diverse and that "I had people wanting me to call them 'they,' 'them,' 'it.' What the hell is that?"

Watson said there wasn't a video of that meeting, but "for me, that was the last straw."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: In a video, Illinois NAACP state director likens migrants to 'savages'