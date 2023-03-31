Former leader of Willamette Country Music Festival gets 1 year in prison for wire fraud, money laundering

Country music star Carrie Underwood sings "All American Girl" with Kaitlyn Finn, 10, of Damascus, at the Willamette Country Music Festival.

The former president of the group that planned the annual Willamette Country Music Festival in Linn County was sentenced to one year and one day in prison in federal court in Eugene Thursday for falsifying bank statements and financial summaries.

Anne Hankins pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in September.

She will serve a total of 12 months and one day in prison and will be on three years of post-prison supervision.

As part of her plea agreement, Hankins will pay restitution as ordered by the court. That amount will be determined at a future hearing.

In 2018, vendors and volunteer groups who worked at the Willamette Country Music Festival said they had not been paid nearly two months after the event in August. Hankins was removed from the festival in September 2018, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said at the time.

Hankins was a former minority owner of Willamette Country Music Concerts, with a 49% stake in the company. As president, Hankins was responsible for preparing monthly financial statements, which she provided by email to the company’s majority owner, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

From September 2016 and continuing until March 2018, Hankins provided altered bank statements and false financial summaries to the company's majority owner to conceal the company's true financial condition, the DOJ said. In 2017, the majority owner approached Hankins about purchasing her stake in the company while having Hankins continue to serve as president.

In February 2018, Hankins sent an updated financial summary to the majority owner falsely reporting the company had approximately $1.1 million in its operating account, the DOJ said. The company's account only had $16,000. In March 2018, the majority owner purchased Hankins’ stake in the company for $1.5 million, basing the amount on the false statements, the DOJ said.

After receiving the money, Hankins directed her credit union to issue a cashier’s check from her account to the court for the District of Oregon to satisfy a restitution order on a previous 2001 bank fraud conviction. Hankins laundered the proceeds from one crime to pay her restitution on another, according to the DOJ.

The festival was unsuccessful in obtaining a permit to hold concerts on farmland near Ankeny National Wildlife Refuge in Marion County in 2018. Festival organizers wanted to move the then four-day event to the 692-acre farm in 2019. Past performers at the festival have included Kid Rock, Lady Antebellum and Alabama.

Former Register-Guard reporter Louis Krauss contributed to this report.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

