Former Lebanon County corrections officer sentenced in online child sex sting

Mar. 2—WILKES-BARRE — A former corrections officer for Lebanon County charged by Kingston police on allegations he solicited a minor for sex was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday.

George E. Fies Jr., 48, of Meyerstown, was one of nine men arrested by Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives on Oct. 18, 2021, in a "roundup" of child predators.

Fies was charged when he engaged in explicit online communications identified in court records as a "cooperating witness," who is widely known as Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher.

Fies' attorney, Philip Gelso, said his client suffered mentally and was hospitalized for 13 days after Harris posted a video of his encounter with Fies, who believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy. Online chats were also posted by Harris.

Fies previously said he worked as a correctional officer for Lebanon County for more than 19 years until he lost his job in July 2021.

Fies apologized in court before President Judge Michael T. Vough, who sentenced him to nine-to-23 months in prison on a charge of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault. Fies pled guilty to the charge Nov. 29.

Vough said Fies will serve his sentence at the county correctional facility.

Fies must also register as a sex offender for 25 years under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.