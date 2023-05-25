Former Lebanon officer charged after resident's security camera wires cut during search

A former Lebanon police officer has been criminally charged after investigators say he cut a resident’s security camera wires during an arrest warrant and tried to manipulate evidence, according to court records.

Nicholas Reynolds has been charged with felony misconduct and obstruction of justice charges, as well as criminal mischief, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Police in court records said Reynolds’ body camera footage captured him cutting wires with scissors inside an attic while trying to serve an arrest warrant May 3. The footage captured him cussing and saying the scissors kept falling out of his hand.

After the search, police said Reynolds came down from the attic and told other officers he may have knocked some wires down.

Investigators further allege Reynolds days later changed the classification of his body camera footage capturing the wire-cutting by labeling the footage to say he was “training,” versus serving a warrant. Detectives in the affidavit noted body camera footage for warrants are stored for three years. Recordings labeled as “training,” on the other hand, are kept for three days.

Police in the affidavit said they became aware of the wire-cutting when the homeowner told officers about it after turning himself in for his two battery charges on the day of the warrant. From Boone County Jail, the man told police he saw an officer go inside his attic on his security cameras, and then the system lost power.

After talking with the homeowner, police asked Reynolds whether he cut any wires. Reynolds said no.

Detectives on May 18 said they learned Reynolds was no longer with the department. During interviews with investigators, Reynolds said his gun belt had gotten caught on the wires and he cut one wire with his scissors. He said he wasn't aware four other wires had been cut. When asked about his body camera footage, he said he sometimes does not click the correct classification tags.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former Lebanon officer accused of cutting security cam wires during search