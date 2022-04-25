Former Lebanon officer won’t face charges for missing traffic tickets

A former Lebanon Police Officer will not face charges in connection to more than 100 missing traffic tickets after a grand jury chose not to indict him on charges.

During an administrative review, Lebanon Division of Police found that from 2018 to February 2022, former officer Eric Holmes issued 140 verbal warnings to motorists for various traffic violations.

>> Former Springboro schools superintendent learns sentence for theft in office, other charges

The review found that after the traffic stops were finished, Holmes would then complete written traffic citations for those drivers, submit them to the police division for internal recording purposes, but then dispose of the duplicate copies that would normally be served on the drivers and filed with the court.

Due to that, drivers never knew about the citations and they didn’t face any repercussions from the court or the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a release.

The findings in the administrative review led the Lebanon Division of Police to request the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation. The findings were submitted to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of possible charges.

>> Miamisburg parents facing charges after 4-week-old suffers serious head injury

The Prosecutor’s Office said there was no evidence that Holmes received “any tangible benefit from his actions” and that the Lebanon Division of Police does not have a “quota” system for its officers.

Holmes previously resigned from the Lebanon Division of Police.