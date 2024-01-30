Former LEDA director Gloria Lara to lead civil rights board

Gloria Lara was elected chair of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission on Jan. 22.

LANSING — The former director of a Holland-based nonprofit has been named chairperson of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

Gloria Lara was elected board chair Monday, Jan. 22. She'll lead the organization through the first meeting of 2025.

Lara is the former executive director of the Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance. The organization announced her departure Jan. 9.

“I want to thank Chair (Portia) Roberson and Vice Chair (Zenna) Elhasan for their leadership, and for being powerful role models for how the commission can and should be led,” Lara wrote in a press release. “I look forward to serving ... (during) an exciting time for the commission, particularly as we enter an election year with so many issues in the forefront that impact what we do.”

David Worthams was elected vice chair and Luke Londo will serve as secretary.

Lara was appointed executive director of the LEDA in September 2019. The nonprofit works to “dismantle barriers to ensure people of all ethnic backgrounds have equal access to opportunity to participate fully in the life of the community,” according to its mission statement.

A native of Los Angeles, Lara holds degrees from California State University Fullerton and Harvard Business School. She's served as CEO of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore.

Lara has served on boards for several healthcare organizations, and her corporate career includes time at Chrysler, IBM and United Technologies Automotive.

Lara was appointed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for a term beginning in December 2020 and expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

