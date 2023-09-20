Former Lee deputy accused of leaking street racing probe reaches plea deal, avoids prison

A former Lee County deputy who authorities said shared confidential information linked to street racing on a social media platform with individuals tied to the issue will avoid prison after he reached a plea deal.

Court records indicate that on Sept. 7 Giray Uzen, 19, reached a plea deal, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of community control, followed by 30 months of probation.

The records indicate Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle withheld Uzen's conviction, meaning he wasn't formally convicted of a criminal offense.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on May 4 announced the Collier County arrest of Uzen, of Naples.

Uzen was charged with obstructing a criminal investigation. He had been employed at the sheriff's office for nine months and had just completed field training.

Around mid-April, Marceno said during that press conference, detectives discovered a snapshot of a Lee County Sheriff's Office computer screen containing sensitive information.

The photograph contained information matching one of their programs.

Marceno said the program is only within a secure LCSO intranet and that access is only for certified law enforcement and corrections deputies — not for civilian employees.

Uzen's arrest came about two months after two seniors were critically injured when they were caught in crossfire as they drove past a street racing gathering.

Capt. Anita Iriarte, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, declined comment.

