Former Lee deputy arrested, charged with defrauding hurricane victims of more than $130,000

A former Lee County deputy faces fraud charges after authorities arrested him on a warrant, accusing him of stealing more than $100,000 after Hurricane Ian.

Paul Trombley, 51, is charged with scheme to defraud; first-degree grand theft; and unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency.

Trombley, a former deputy with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, allegedly collected payments from customers he never turned over to his employer, MTS Construction, based in Cape Coral.

According to the affidavit, he told customers a cash payment would expedite their services, guarantee material prices, and in some cases, victims were told they'd receive a discount upon completion of the work.

Authorities said Trombley continued to present himself as a salesperson for MTS Construction after his termination.

According to the report, Trombley defrauded more than 10 victims since Hurricane Ian's landfall on Sept. 28, 2022, and collected approximately $139,945.

The sheriff's office on Sept. 27, 2017, announced Trombley's retirement as a lieutenant after 25 years.

Capt. Anita Iriarte, spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, declined comment. MTS Construction didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Court records indicate his arraignment is set for Tuesday.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Former LCSO deputy charged with fraud following Hurricane Ian