Former legislator makes ‘misguided’ claims against current one in describing session

Rep. Dan Fister
·3 min read

I am writing to shed light on the misguided claims made against me by Joe Graviss in the Herald-Leader on April 23, 2021. I want to preface my message by addressing the meritless claim that I did not read HB 312 before voting on it. This is simply not true. I take my role as your State Representative very seriously and I do my best to thoughtfully consider every issue before the General Assembly.

Not only are Mr. Graviss’ claims untrue, he also misrepresents the purpose of HB 312 and HB 563. These measures are not new ideas presented during the 2021 legislative session, in fact, they have been mulled over for years. He should know this since he served the 56th House District until his unsuccessful bid for the State Senate. HB 312 was created to restore the balance of power to the Legislative branch, just as the balance of power was restored in 1976 to the judicial branch when the Administrative Office of the Courts was created. This measure allows the Legislative Research Commission to have the final authority in determining open records requests to the legislature, just as the Administrative Office of the Courts decides open records requests to the judicial branch.

HB 312 does not stifle transparency in the legislative process. In fact, the Kentucky Press Association, the most ardent advocate for the open records and meetings laws, never opposed the bill! Input from our constituents is a vital part of the legislative process, and we must do everything we can to continue to earn their trust and protect their personal information. What kind of information am I talking about? For example, over the past year, legislators and their staff have received thousands of emails from constituents struggling with unanswered unemployment claims. These emails and conversations not only contain very personal pleas for help, but personal information like a social security number or address. Under the provisions provided in HB 312, these conversations will continue to be confidential information.

Mr. Graviss furthers his misguided claims when he talks about HB 563, a bill that expands education opportunities for Kentucky children. HB 563 allows SEEK funds to follow a student to other public school districts and requires public school districts to develop a plan for accepting non-district students. It also creates Education Opportunity Accounts (EOA) to provide financial assistance to families at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. EOAs will distribute financial donations based on needs-based criteria. The EOA funds may be used for tutoring, technology, online learning programs, testing, therapy, and several other resources to improve educational opportunities – including tuition to any Kentucky public school as well as private schools in counties with more than 90,000 people.

As we look towards post-pandemic world, we must remain mindful of the impact of virtual school on student’s future. The EOAs will benefit children and families who qualify and provide parents and guardians a historic opportunity to choose which school system best meets the needs of their children. Of course neither Mr. Graviss, nor Mr. Vandegrift mentioned the historic investments we made in education this session – including $140 million to finally fund full-day kindergarten, the highest SEEK funding level, and $1.15 billion to fully fund the actuarially required contribution to the Teacher’s Retirement System. All told, 42 percent of our budget goes to educating Kentucky’s elementary, middle and high school students. Children are my priority and they will continue to be.

Representative Dan Fister represents the state’s 56th House District, which is comprised of Woodford County and a portion of Fayette and Franklin counties.

