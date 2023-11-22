Former legislator will run for House seat

Nov. 22—GUILFORD COUNTY — Former state legislator John Blust will seek to return to the N.C. General Assembly as he runs for the state House seat that will be relinquished by retiring Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford.

Blust, who had a long career as a representative and served one term as a state senator, will run for the Republican nomination for the 62nd House District in next year's elections. The 62nd District includes parts of north High Point.

Blust, who announced his bid Monday night, said that he's been encouraged to run by supporters.

"I was told by several former colleagues that I was needed back in the legislature because I am willing to stand up in the closed-door party caucuses and advocate for conducting the peoples' business in a forthright and honorable manner," Blust said. "I am confident that is the reputation I developed over 20 years in Raleigh under both Democrat and Republican majorities."

Blust said he would focus on controlling spending, cutting taxes, improving education, protecting public safety and addressing election integrity if he returns to the state House. Blust, a Greensboro attorney, is a U.S. Army veteran who rose to the rank of captain in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Blust served nine terms in the state House before not seeking reelection in 2018.

Blust's candidacy appears to assure a GOP primary for the 62nd District since Michelle Bardsley, an educator, businesswoman and community leader from Greensboro, announced her intent to run last week. They can file their candidacy paperwork Dec. 4-15. If a primary is needed, it will be held March 5.

Guilford County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Kirkpatrick told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday that the party intends to field a 62nd District candidate.

In addition to north High Point, the 62nd District covers western Greensboro and southwestern and northwestern Guilford County.

Faircloth, 84, who's from High Point, has said he will retire from politics after serving his current term, which expires at the end of next year.

