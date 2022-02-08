Former Lehigh Acres man pleads guilty on COVID relief fraud case; wife's case still active

One member of a Lehigh Acres couple charged with COVID relief fund fraud has pleaded guilty.

A federal indictment filed Aug. 25 against Amber Rewis Bruey, 34, and Anthony James Bruey, 36, charged the married couple with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and illegal monetary transactions.

During a video conference in U.S. District Court in Fort Myers before Magistrate Judge Mac R. McCoy on Friday, Anthony James Bruey filed a motion to change his plea to guilty on multiple counts.

McCoy recommended that the plea be accepted; sentencing will be May 20.

A Lehigh Acres home listed as the residence of a couple named in a federal fraud indictment Thursday appeared abandoned and neglected. A lockbox was affixed to the front door.

Federal charges: Federal indictment filed against Lehigh Acres couple; charges involve COVID fund fraud

Previously: First appearance set in Fort Myers for Lehigh Acres couple in COVID-19 fraud case

Contractor's bid denied: Casey Crowther in Alabama federal prison, denied bid to stay free during appeal

Anthony James Bruey could get up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, up to five years supervised release, and a $100 special assessment for three of the counts. One charge is conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and two others are linked to wire fraud.

On three other counts, he could receive up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or an alternate fine of twice the amount of the criminally derived property, three years supervised release and $100 special assessment for each count. One of those is conspiracy to commit money laundering and two are related to illegal monetary transactions.

Bruey Indictment PDF by Michael Braun on Scribd

The indictment said that starting around April 2020, and while the Brueys were on probation for state criminal charges, they conspired to submit false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program applications to the Small Business Administration and PPP loan servicers and lenders.

The indictment said both Brueys were on probation from St. Lucie County, Florida. Anthony Bruey had been adjudicated guilty in 2016 on charges of aggravated assault, battery by strangulation and battery.

Story continues

The loan applications contained numerous false representations, including criminal history, dates of operation, number of employees, and gross revenues. In support of their fraudulent EIDL and PPP loan applications, the Brueys submitted false and fictitious federal income tax documents.

The indictment said the Brueys’ materially false, fraudulent, and misleading representations caused the SBA and PPP lenders to approve and fund six EIDL and six PPP loans, totaling $881,058.35.

The report said the couple then unlawfully used the funds to purchase a $211,457 residence in North Carolina, a 2019 GMC Yukon SUV, a 2020 Honda Talon, and to make a $23,566 restitution payment as a condition of probation in a criminal court case for Amber Bruey.

The case remains active against her with a status conference set for Monday. Feb. 14. She faces the same charges as her husband, as well as several other counts.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Former Lehigh Acres man changes plea to guilty in COVID-19 fraud case