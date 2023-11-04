Former Leicestershire PC stole £19 from police station tuck shop

The former officer stole money on three occasions

A former police officer stole £19 from a police station tuck shop, a misconduct hearing has been told.

The Leicestershire officer, who can only be referred to as PC 1809 Thorpe, would have been sacked if she was still serving, the panel found.

The board heard of the "challenges she had been experiencing in her personal life" when the thefts took place.

She accepted her conduct was criminal behaviour and took full responsibility, the panel was told.

The misconduct hearing was told the officer initially took £4, then a £10 note and finally a £5 note from tuck shop floats at Leicester's Keyham Lane Police Station, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

She had no "lawful authority or reason" to do so, the panel heard.

The thefts, which happened between 9 December 2022 and 26 January, led to her receiving a caution for theft, the force said.

'Completely unacceptable'

Chief Constable Robert Nixon, who oversaw the hearing, said: "The officer has been through a period of extended stress in their personal life which has accumulated in accruing significant debt and led to significant financial pressure and a decline in the officer's mental and physical health."

Mr Nixon also acknowledged the officer's 11 years of service, during which she had "received numerous commendations for outstanding service and building a constructive relationship with communities".

Her professional record was described as "impressive" and was "littered with compliments and praise", he added, saying the theft was "out of character" and "aligned with the challenges" in her personal life.

He said: "It is clear to any officer that this behaviour amounts to criminal offending, is dishonest and is completely unacceptable.

"Had former PC 1809 Thorpe still been serving, I would have therefore been left with no choice but to issue a dismissal without notice."

