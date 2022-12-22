Former Leominster video store owner charged with leading theft ring

WORCESTER ― A Lancaster man and a Fitchburg woman were indicted this week by a Worcester County grand jury on charges stemming from their alleged involvement in an organized retail crime operation in Central Massachusetts.

John F. Duplease Jr., 68, is charged with leading the operation while Penny Williams, 43, is charged on a single count of taking a part, according to a statement from the office of District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

The two will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

Duplease was indicted on four counts: leading an organized retail theft enterprise, aggravated organized retail crime, organized retail crime and failure to secure a firearm. Williams was indicted on a count of organized retail crime.

Duplease was arrested by Lancaster police on May 8, 2021. They had been investigating Duplease for more than a year along with Leominster police and Massachusetts State Police.

Duplease was the owner of the now-closed Adopt A Video in Leominster.

He allegedly had more than 20 people working for him to shoplift property from retail shops. Duplease is accused of storing the stolen items at his home in Lancaster and in his business before reselling the stolen items online.

Williams is accused of receiving and paying for stolen property and shipping the resold merchandise.

According to a Leominster police report at the time of Duplease's arrest, police believe his boosters regularly shoplifted at numerous locations, such as Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart, CVS, Stop & Shop and Hannaford. Police estimate that the operation caused millions of dollars in lost revenue to the stores, and in lost tax revenue to the state.

Police said the stolen items were posted for sale on Duplease’s private Amazon and eBay accounts.

Duplease and Williams were previously arraigned in Leominster District Court and ultimately released on $2,500 cash bail. Duplease also faced charges in Clinton District Court.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Former owner of Leominster video store charged with running theft ring