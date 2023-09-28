Former Leon High School security guard faces charges for having sex with a student

A former Leon High School security guard was arrested Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

George Stoney IV, 31, was arrested on charges for sexual assault, sexual battery and sex with a minor after a months-long investigation combing through text messages between Stoney and the student. He is currently being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

Leon County Schools is aware of the arrest, LCS spokesperson Chris Petley said. The Leon County Sheriff's Office issued a trespass warning prohibiting him from visiting any school campus in Leon County.

Stoney worked at the school for seven months before he was let go May 5, Petley said.

According to court documents, Stoney's wife found the two in their apartment in April. Stoney was putting on his shorts and "appeared to be nervous and pacing back and forth." She found the teen hiding behind a couch in only her shirt and underwear.

"(The wife) described the apartment as smelling like 'sex,'" documents say.

Stoney stated he never had sex with the teen that day, but they "possibly would have had (the wife) not come into the residence."

Following the encounter, Stoney's wife called the school informing the principal who then called the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies began searching phone records and text messages on both their phones. The 16-year-old saved Stoney's phone number under the fake name of "John."

The child told detectives in an interview that she and Stoney were in a romantic relationship after meeting sometime in December 2022. She said they have had sex on multiple occasions.

