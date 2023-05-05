Former Lewiston police officer guilty of official misconduct

May 5—A former police officer caught double dipping at the Lewiston and Youngstown police departments pleaded guilty to official misconduct Wednesday, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

James F. Ullery pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count and was given a conditional discharge by Porter Town Justice David Truesdale, provided that Ullery no longer works as a police officer. In addition, Ullery was ordered to pay $4,069.80 restitution to the Village of Youngstown, and a $250 fine.

New York State Police established that Ullery, on numerous occasions over a three-year period, while clocked in and working as a Town of Lewiston Police Officer, also clocked in at Youngstown, and collected wages from both departments for the same hours.

"The Village of Youngstown maintains a small police force where officers often work alone. Officer Ullery was trusted by the Village to honestly report his time on duty," Seaman said. "Unfortunately he took advantage of this trust and collected wages from Youngstown for time when he was actually working, and collecting wages, from the Town of Lewiston Police Department."